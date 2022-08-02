Love Island: The psychological challenges contestants, and viewers, could face after the show is over

Read on phys.org
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard’s Relationship Timeline: Marital Woes, Divorce Details and More
Things were rocky for Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard more than one year before news of their split became public. The New York Giants wide receiver and the model got engaged in 2017 after one year of dating. “When I was younger, I’d see her in the Victoria’s Secret magazines that my sisters were getting, […]
Chrissy Teigen announces she is pregnant: 'We have another on the way'
"I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," Teigen wrote on Instagram.
Colton Underwood and Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Happiness achieved. Colton Underwood was once scared to be his true self, but he found love with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown after embracing his identity. Bachelor Nation first met the former NFL player when he competed on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. After failing to form a lasting connection with the […]
Neil Patrick Harris shares his 11-year-old daughter’s surprising reaction to ‘The Shining’
Neil Patrick Harris’ 11-year-old daughter had a different opinion than her father about the level of horror in “The Shining.”. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” which aired on July 27, Harris said that his daughter, Harper, made a bombastic claim on the 1980 horror classic based on the novel by Stephen King.
Dane Cook, 50, Is Engaged to Kelsi Taylor, 23, After 5 Years of Dating: ‘Feeling the Best I’ve Ever Felt’
Affianced! Dane Cook is engaged to girlfriend Kelsi Taylor after five years of dating. "Fiancé has a nice ring to it," the Pilates instructor, 23, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 2, alongside a photo of the comedian, 50, proposing. "The secret’s out! @danecook and I are engaged ✨ A couple weeks ago, Dane got […]
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'showing they're normal parents' by 'encouraging children' to be 'spontaneous and playful' on visits - while offering 'comfort' by being tactile, body language expert claims
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'showing they're normal parents' by 'encouraging children' to be 'fun, playful and spontaneous on public appearances', a body language expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, brought their daughter Princess Charlotte, seven, along for a surprise appearance at the Commonwealth...
Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother
Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
Jordan Gray review – a standup superhero
‘This is going to be brilliant,” Jordan Gray tells the audience, as she settles behind her keyboard. She’s not wrong. Is It a Bird? is a gorgeous, accomplished and deeply funny hour of comedy combining Gray’s musical talents with nuanced, creative standup. Next to her keyboard is...
Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’
Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
TikTokers are rethinking 'The Parent Trap' after the actor who played Meredith pointed out her character was not the villain
Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" has sparked a movement to redeem her character with a viral TikTok.
Brad Pitt’s Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Angelina Jolie: ‘They’re Taking All the Focus’
His greatest accomplishment. Over the years, Brad Pitt has praised the influence that fatherhood has had on him. The actor first became a dad shortly after he started dating Angelina Jolie. He legally adopted her son Maddox and daughter Zahara one year after the couple sparked romance rumors in 2005. Pitt and Jolie went on […]
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower announces new single ‘I Am’
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has announced that he’s releasing a new song called ‘I Am’ next week. The actor and musician portrays the sinister villain Vecna in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. As Kerrang! notes, he was previously the frontman of the London punk band Counterfeit before launching a career as a solo artist.
Here’s your first look at Netflix’s revival of a beloved 90s young adult series
Netflix just released a first-look preview of their upcoming adaptation of the popular young adult drama series Heartbreak High. The trailer, released on their YouTube channel, received mixed reactions from fans. According to Netflix, the show will be directed by Hannah Carroll Chapman and is their reimagining of the popular 90s drama. The show is about a young teenager named Amerie trying to repair her school reputation while navigating the intricacies of teen romance.
Dave Hughes suggests judges leave ‘The Masked Singer’ due to “gender” roles
Another week, another comment about The Masked Singer from Dave Hughes. This time the comedian has been offering his thoughts on the departures of former judges Jackie O, Urzila Carlson and Dannii Minogue. According to Hughesy, the trio likely left the reality show because they suffered from more “parental guilt”...
