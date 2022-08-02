Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag plots major clearout with SIX defenders set for the chop

Manchester United have made six defenders available for transfer as Erik ten Hag seeks to shake up his squad, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made three signings so far this summer, bringing in Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia.

A handful of senior players departed when their contracts expired at the end of June, including Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic.

But Ten Hag is still not completely happy with his squad and he wants to shift some of the deadwood before the transfer window closes on September 1.

No fewer than six defenders are set for the chop in the coming weeks, according to the Daily Mail .

(Image credit: Mike Owen/Getty Images)

United are thought to be seeking buyers for Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Baily, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird and Phil Jones.

Telles is surplus to requirements following the acquisition of Malacia, who will challenge Luke Shaw for the left-back berth.

Wan-Bissaka's attacking limitations means he is not a good fit for Ten Hag's favoured style of play, with Diogo Dalot in line to be United's first-choice right-back as things stand.

The arrival of Martinez has pushed Bailly further down the pecking order, while the Ivorian's injury record counts against him.

The same can be said for Jones, who has only made six Premier League appearances in the last three campaigns.

Tuanzebe is now 24 years old and has been loaned out to Aston Villa three times since he made his debut for United.

Laird has yet to make his league debut for the Red Devils and may be sold before he gets the opportunity to.

DC United, now managed by Wayne Rooney, are considering a swoop for Jones, while Wan-Bissaka could return to Crystal Palace on loan.

Sevilla are eyeing a deal for Telles and Laird is likely to join Watford, although he might not leave United permanently.

