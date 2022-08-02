Read on www.ibtimes.com
Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to hold wedding party at donor’s country house’
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are to hold a delayed wedding party at a billionaire Tory donor’s country house this weekend, it has been reported.The prime minister had to cancel plans to hold the lavish bash at his official country residence Chequers after allegations he was using the event to delay his departure from office.But now The Mirror reports that JCB chairman Lord Bamford has stepped in to offer use of his Grade I listed home Daylesford House in the Cotswolds.Lord Bamford, who backed Mr Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, has given more than £10m in donations and gifts to...
UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams
Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
Boris Johnson emerges as most popular prime minister… among novelty jug buyers
Boris Johnson’s popularity in Parliament remains high among shoppers after he topped the sales charts for novelty prime minister jugs.The outgoing Prime Minister’s ceramic collectable Toby Jug has outsold those of Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill since he entered No 10 in 2019.Sales figures provided by the House of Commons show 225 Toby Jugs of Mr Johnson have been sold since 2019 compared to 157 for two designs of Mrs Thatcher and 154 for Mr Churchill.Mr Johnson is in his final weeks as Prime Minister after a series of scandals resulted in dozens of resignations from ministers and unpaid aides,...
Under fifth of Tory members say ‘most likely’ scenario is a Tory majority under Rishi Sunak
Under a fifth of Tory members believe the most likely outcome at the next general election is a Commons majority if Rishi Sunak succeeds Boris Johnson in No 10, according to a new poll.Two-and-a-half years after the outgoing prime minister won the Tories’ biggest majority since Margaret Thatcher, the survey by YouGov found the Conservative faithful were doubtful of a major electoral success. The figures for Mr Sunak – the former chancellor – are most stark, with just 19 per cent of those polled suggesting the “most likely” result after the next election would be a Conservative majority in...
Liz Truss suffers serious setback in race for PM with ‘full-fat U-turn’ on regional pay
Liz Truss suffered a setback in her campaign to become prime minister on Tuesday after she abandoned a major policy barely 12 hours after it was launched.The Tory leadership frontrunner was forced into a U-turn on plans to cut the pay of public sector workers in poorer areas after a revolt from her own party.Ben Houchen, the Conservative mayor of Tees Valley who is backing her opponent Rishi Sunak, suggested it could be a “dementia tax moment” for Ms Truss – a reference to Theresa May’s disastrous 2017 general election campaign misstep. Ms Truss tried to blame the media,...
Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin
Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year
Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
Javid accuses Sunak of sleepwalking into a high-tax economy as he endorses Truss
Former chancellor Sajid Javid has endorsed Liz Truss as he warned Rishi Sunak’s economic plans would lead Britain “sleepwalking into a high-tax, low-growth” economy. Mr Javid and Mr Sunak quit within an hour of each other last month, triggering a string of resignations that finally brought Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister to and end. But writing in the Times, Mr Javid criticises his friend’s stance as he backs his rival to win the keys to Downing Street. Mr Sunak has argued that tax cuts can come after soaraway inflation has been brought under control....
Tory minister criticises ‘weird and dumb’ Sunak boast about diverting funds from deprived areas – UK politics live
A video shows the former chancellor telling Tunbridge Wells residents he tried to divert funds from ‘deprived urban areas’ to them
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak row over recession warning in latest TV clash
Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have set out competing plans to deal with the economic recession forecast by the Bank of England in their latest TV clash. Ms Truss said a recession was "not inevitable" if "bold" action was taken. But Mr Sunak said the foreign secretary's...
Ben Shephard criticises government for being too ‘busy’ for GMB interview amid recession forecast
Ben Shephard has criticised the government for refusing to send a minister to appear on Good Morning Britain amid warnings of a year-long recession hitting this autumn.On Thursday (4 August), the Bank of England warned that the UK will soon enter a recession causing the deepest fall in living standards on record.Real household incomes are expected to decline by an average of five per cent over two years, marking the deepest fall since records began in 1960.During Friday (5 August) morning’s episode of GMB, host Shephard said that, while they had asked for a Conservative minister to appear on...
‘Rats deserting sinking ship’: Truss team seeks endorsements from Sunak’s side
Liz Truss’s strategists aim to convince MPs to switch allegiance to maintain her campaign’s momentum
Rishi Sunak challenged about Covid record at Tory leadership hustings
Rishi Sunak was openly challenged on his track record of pandemic support for businesses by Tory party members last week at a meeting to drum up support for the Conservative leadership contender.In a video taken last Friday, Mr Sunak suggests to Conservative party members that people caught in the gaps of Treasury support during the COVID-19 pandemic were not Tory voters.The former chancellor was then put on the spot about lack of support for small businesses by party members who said he risked losing 3 million votes in the next general election by failing to plug a gap in...
I bitterly regret backing Boris Johnson – now it’s clear who the fuel buyer’s choice for Prime Minister is
Pump prices are at last edging down – albeit at a snail’s pace. But, based on current wholesale prices, petrol and diesel at the pumps should be at least 20 PENCE per litre lower by now. The crippling cost of filling up for Britain’s 37million motorists must be...
Liz Truss insists Bank-predicted recession is ‘not inevitable’
Liz Truss has argued that the recession forecast by the Bank of England is “not inevitable”, as she insisted her swift tax cuts are needed rather than Rishi Sunak’s slower approach.The Foreign Secretary used Sky’s televised debate for the Tory leadership contest to warn of “very, very difficult times” without “bold” action rather than her rival’s caution.Allies of Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, have argued that Ms Truss’s “dangerous” approach would risk further stoking inflation, which is already forecast to hit 13%.The financial focus of the battle to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister only intensified with the Bank’s warnings,...
Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak’s ‘high-tax, low-growth’ tax plans
Former chancellor Sajid Javid has thrown his support behind Liz Truss’s Tory leadership bid, warning that Rishi Sunak’s more cautious tax plans would see the nation “sleepwalking” into a “high-tax, low-growth” economy.The announcement came after the campaign of Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, was boosted by two surveys giving her overwhelming leads over Mr Sunak as they face off to become the next prime minister.She won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website released on Wednesday put her 32 ahead.The Conservatives can still beat Labour,...
Pork, Pimms and Boris for PM: A day with the 0.3 per cent of the population deciding the UK’s next leader
On the manicured lawns of Peter and Marjorie Marsh’s home – Aston Hall, a 15th century pile – 150 guests sit around trestle tables enjoying a hog roast and glasses of Pimms.They are mainly retired and, if the spacious driveway and courtyard out front is any indication, have arrived here in a variety of Aston Martins, BMWs and Range Rovers.They are also among the 0.3 per cent of the UK population – about 150,000 people – who will get to decide the country’s next prime minister.This is the summer social of the North Shropshire Conservatives. And, if the conversation today...
Liz Truss facing first sleaze investigation over ‘murky donations’
Liz Truss is facing the possibility of her first major sleaze probe amid claims she failed to declare “murky donations” related to her leadership campaign.Labour on Thursday appealed to the cabinet secretary to open an investigation into the Tory frontrunner over funding for a so-called “Fizz with Liz” champagne dinner. The Liberal Democrats have also written to the parliamentary commissioner for standards asking her to open an investigation of her own. The Independent reported this morning that Ms Truss was facing questions about why she did not declare the thousands of pounds worth of hospitality spent on schmoozing Tory...
London mayor urged to halt Silvertown tunnel scheme at 11th hour
Green party’s Siân Berry says Sadiq Khan can still change his mind and prevent increase in traffic pollution
