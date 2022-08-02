ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

CELEBRATORY OFFER: Celebrate England's Euro 2022 victory with three issues of FFT for £3

By Ed McCambridge
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

Football has finally come home! To celebrate the England Lionesses winning Euro 2022, here is a special FourFourTwo magazine subscription offer for you!

Treat yourself to three issues of FourFourTwo for just £3. There’s a huge year of football ahead with the England men’s team competing in the World Cup in the winter, so subscribe and you’ll never miss another issue packed with exclusive interviews, expert analysis and behind-the-scenes insight.

ORDER TODAY Get three issues of FFT for £3

You won't regret it, as you not only receive all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes, trips down Memory Lane and painstakingly crafted content our readers love about the magazine - and for a cheaper price! - but you’ll also receive special subs editions of the mag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASejW_0h1n4NWH00

(Image credit: Future)

The beautiful covers aren't available in the shops and they look even better than Jamie Redknapp did in the mid-nineties. Okay, well almost...

Recent editions of the magazine have included a world-exclusive interview with Mo Salah, a look back at Eric Cantona's impact on English football and big interviews with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Arsene Wenger and Dennis Bergkamp. We’ve counted down the 100 greatest Premier League players of all time and celebrated Paul Gascoigne's remarkable career.

If this sounds like a bit of you, then grab three issues for £3 today . You won't even have to get off your backside to buy the mags - the postman will literally bring it to you.

So, what are you waiting for? Order three copies of FourFourTwo for £3 today !

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

USWNT keep No. 1 spot, England up to fourth in FIFA rankings after Euro win

The United States kept their No.1 spot at the top of the latest women's FIFA rankings published on Friday, while newly crowned European champions England rose to fourth place. The rankings come after a busy month for women's football in which continental championships for Africa, North America, South America and Oceania took place alongside the European Championship as part of qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
FIFA
SkySports

Olivia Breen: Wales sprinter's shock at historic Commonwealth Games success

The 26-year-old became Wales' first female track and field competitor to win gold since 1990 when she got the better of Great Britain Paralympic team-mate Sophie Hahn in the final at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Tuesday. Former Sky Scholar Breen ran a personal best of 12.83 seconds to finish ahead...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Bergkamp
Person
Eric Cantona
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Jamie Redknapp
Person
Paul Gascoigne
The Independent

England defeat Netball world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Gamesnetball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage game.England...
SPORTS
Reuters

Women's soccer gear in demand after historic England win

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Weekly sales of women's soccer gear have tripled since the start of the women's European Championship that ended Sunday with an historic England win, according to retailer Fanatics Inc, which sold official merchandise for the tournament.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Fft#English Football
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England take rhythmic gymnastics bronze

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's rhythmic gymnasts celebrated a Commonwealth Games bronze medal after a nervous wait over...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'I had a tear in my eye': David Seaman is 'so proud' of England for their 'special' Euro 2022 triumph and insists their victory over Germany will 'inspire so many young girls'

Former England goalkeeper David Seaman said he had a tear in his eye when the Lionesses lifted the Euro 2022 trophy. The 58-year-old was a key member of the England men's team when they reached the semi-finals of the 1996 European Championship, also hosted in England. The Lionesses went a...
SOCCER
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold in Birmingham

The 29-year-old triumphed with 6,377 points, ahead of Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor, who took silver, and England team-mate Jade O'Dowda in third. It is Johnson-Thompson's first victory since winning the world title in 2019, having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘Angry’ Adam Peaty to use rare defeat as fuel on road to Paris Olympics

Adam Peaty is still “angry” when reflecting on how he fared at the Commonwealth Games and will use a rare defeat as his main source of motivation at the 2024 Olympics.Ten weeks after breaking his foot in a freaking training accident, Peaty surprisingly finished fourth in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final on Sunday, ending an eight-year unbeaten run in the event.While Peaty won a redemptive gold in the 50m distance 48 hours later, he is still indignant when recalling his setback but accepts it may end up being beneficial in the long run.“I’m not happy with losing,” said...
SPORTS
The Guardian

WSL clubs see ticket demand surge after Lionesses’ Euro 2022 win

The impact of England’s Euro 2022 success was underlined on Wednesday when Women’s Super League clubs reported significant increases in interest from fans. Brighton said they had sold more season tickets since Saturday – the day before the final at Wembley – than in the whole of last season and there was a similar picture elsewhere. The season starts on 9 September.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

England beat Australia in overtime to claim gold in the men's 3x3 basketball... while Canada come out on top in dramatic women's final

Birmingham-born Myles Hesson delivered the Hollywood ending as his two-point shot in overtime earned England Commonwealth gold in the men's 3x3 basketball. Next to the fruit and vegetable markets of Smithfield where he was brought as a child by his grandparents, Hesson came through in the clutch to give England a 17-16 victory over their more illustrious opponents.
SPORTS
International Business Times

Olympics-Cricket To Make Case For 2028 LA Games This Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will make a presentation to the Los Angeles Olympics organisers later this month in its bid for the sport to return to the Games after a gap of 128 years, sources told Reuters. Cricket has been shortlisted for potential inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

DP World Tour: Celtic Manor set for Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale

DP World Tour golf returns to Wales on Thursday as the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale begins at Celtic Manor. Wales' Jamie Donaldson is among a host of former Ryder Cup players in the field along with Edoardo Molinari, a vice-captain in Italy next year. Oliver Farr is another...
GOLF
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

11
Followers
528
Post
469
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy