WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile Parks and Recreation: August Events
8.12.22 – ArtWalk – Friday July 12th – Cathedral Square. During the month of August we will be celebrating Make Up Artists! This is a group of artists, which we have never featured/highlighted before during ArtWalk. We sent out a survey to see if there was interest from this community and nearly 50 local make up artists replied to us. Once we gathered who was interested, a sub-set of these people said they would be willing to help plan. The group decided to do a “showcase” type of event which would allow different types of makeup to be featured throughout the night. Everything from glam/beauty/wedding to Halloween/costume/etc. will be able to be seen at ArtWalk next Friday!
apr.org
Gulf Shores event to draw local and visiting families to beaches
Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores will take part an annual tradition this week. The city’s S’mores on the Shore event is tonight at Gulf Place. It starts at 6 p.m. with no admission fee. Visitors receive a free s’mores packet while supplies last. The Gulf Shores Fire Department will light and monitor fires on the beach. The city reports anywhere from 500 to 800 s’mores packets are used during this event.
Shrimp Festival is officially back on in Gulf Shores after 2 years off
The Shrimp Festival is officially back in Gulf Shores. Organizers announced a jam-packed, four-day schedule of activities and free concerts at the 49th annual edition will take place Oct. 6-9, 2022. Concerts will run throughout the four days of the festival on two stages located at each end of the grounds, which are located at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, where Alabama Highway 59 intersects with East Beach Blvd.
WALA-TV FOX10
Power 88 FM celebrates 30 years on the Gulf Coast
Power 88 FM is a local 100,000 station that is owned and operated by Goforth Media, Inc. Their office is located in Spanish Fort, AL. Their coverage area reaches from approximately Milton, FL to Biloxi, MS. Power 88 FM went on the air in 1992 and they are celebrating our 30th Anniversary this year. Kenny Fowler, Music Director, has been with Power 88 for 25 years. He joined Chelsey on Studio10 with more.
travelawaits.com
8 Beautiful Hikes Near Mobile, Alabama
Centered on the U.S. Gulf Coast is Mobile, Alabama. It is a bustling port city with rich traditions and over 300 years of history, including the first Mardi Gras celebration in — what would become — the United States. Just past the hustle and bustle of the city,...
WPMI
Pollman's Bake Shop permanently closes two stores, main Mobile shop temporarily shuttered
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Inside, the phone never stops ringing. Outside, the customers never stop coming. This morning, Fred Pollman, owner of Pollman’s Bake Shop at Broad and Virginia Streets was meeting them at the door, telling them to come back next week. Since 1918, Mobilians have been...
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Creole Seafood Bucatini at Margaux
RECIPE INGREDIENTS (with amounts):. STEPS: 1. Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a pot over medium heat until small wisps of smoke appear. Add diced onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, and blackening seasoning and saute until browned (5-6 minutes). 2. Add thyme and bay leaf and deglaze with white wine. Allow wine to reduce by half. 3. Add cream and bring to a boil. Let simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to steep for an additional 20 minutes. Strain cream sauce and discard vegetables. 4. In a separate saute pan, add remaining Tbsp oil and place over medium heat until small wisps of smoke appear. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and saute on one side for 1-2 minutes. 5. Once sauteed on one side, flip shrimp and add julienned bell peppers and onion and saute for an additional 1-2 minutes. Add creole cream and simmer for 5 minutes. 6. Add cooked bucatini pasta and crawfish and remove from heat. Garnish with sliced green onion and parmesan cheese and serve.
WKRG
BBQ Eggrolls at Grover T’s BBQ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Grover T’s BBQ. Charles will be showing John how they make their Original BBQ Eggrolls. Grover T’s BBQ is located at 5887 Hwy 90 Milton, FL. Their New Drive-thru is convenient for you to pull in & pick-up some `Q’ on the go -or- you can carry out your order for a family picnic, party, business meeting or to take home. They are becoming known as `Catering Experts’ offering numerous self-serve & full–service options for Weddings, Business & Church Gathering to name a few occasions.
tmpresale.com
ZZ Top & Jeff Beck at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach Sep 30, 2022 – presale code
The ZZ Top & Jeff Beck presale password has been posted! During this special presale period you have got a good chance to acquire event tickets before the general public. You might not get another chance to see ZZ Top & Jeff Beck’s event in Orange Beach!. Here are...
mobilebaymag.com
Food Trucks: Coming To A Neighborhood Near You
It is 6:30 p.m. on a midsummer evening. On these protracted days, daylight lingers, and the heat of the day begins to dissipate, luring folks out to their yards and porches to make the most of this precious time before the sky grows ablaze with red and orange, eventually falling into darkness. Commuters heading home peer out their windows to assess their dinner options. A line has already formed outside Will’s Farm Fresh Food Truck. The air around it is tinged with smoke, and the smell of short ribs and Conecuh sausage cooking on the grill wafts down the street. While the sight of a food truck parked along the sidewalk may conjure an image of a busy urban thoroughfare, this scene unfolds not in a major city but the residential neighborhood of Old Field in Daphne.
utv44.com
Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
WPMI
City of Mobile to boot cars of people with outstanding parking tickets
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If you have unpaid parking tickets, expect to get a notice in the mail from the City of Mobile to pay up, or else. If you get a municipal offense ticket in the mail this week, that means it's your final warning to pay for your parking tickets.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dixie Chicken with Mediterranean Sandwich Company
Vlad from Mediterranean Sandwich Company features one of their signature flatbread sandwiches. The Dixie Chicken has roasted chicken strips, Conecuh sausage slices, red onion, candied jalapenos, bbq harissa sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella and béarnaise aioli sauce. INGREDIENTS:. 3.5oz roasted chicken. 1 oz Conecuh sausage. 4-6 this onion slices. 4-6...
WALA-TV FOX10
Showers and storms could pop up
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a muggy morning ahead to start your Friday, and we’ll have to watch out for pop up showers and storms. The coverage of rain won’t be as widespread as it was earlier this week. High temperatures will reach the low 90s and the “feel like” temps will hit above 100 degrees so don’t forget to stay hydrated! Even though there will be fewer showers out there, there are still going to be pockets of heavy rain and lightning so keep an eye on the sky.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Two new restaurants coming to Milton
Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
Teachers in Mobile County prepare for first day of school
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just a day before Mobile County students are back in their desk, teachers are still preparing to make their first day back, the best one yet. Teachers at Florence Howard Elementary School are working hard on decorating the halls and making sure their learning techniques are prepared before they welcome back […]
Caribe association board, Wireman, face suit over 'self-dealing'
Plaintiffs want a jury trial and seek declaratory judgment, board's removal. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Owners of six units of Caribe near Perdido Pass are suing developer Larry Wireman, his wife Judy Wireman and the resort’s condo association board of directors over more than $11.6 million dollars’ worth of work done by Wireman’s companies following Hurricane Sally. Plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial.
utv44.com
New sawmill complex coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Canfor Corporation has announced it will invest approximately $210 million to build a new, state-of-the-art sawmill complex in Mobile. The new sawmill is expected to have an annual production capacity of 250 million board feet on a two-shift basis and will provide a new, modern work environment for the approximately 130 people who will be employed directly, in addition to supporting significant indirect jobs.
WPMI
Saraland woman says Kali Oka Road overdue for repairs, part of it in Prichard city limits
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A major thoroughfare off Highway 158 is causing a lot of attention, but for the wrong reasons. A woman reached out to NBC 15 and said Kali Oka Road is in desperate need of repairs. It is a county road however, the part she's talking about is in the city limits of Prichard.
WPMI
Spanish Fort breaks ground on $3.9 million construction project
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Construction has finally begun on roadways near the Eastern Shore Centre which is great news for drivers who are sick and tired of getting their cars banged up. For several months now drivers have complained about big potholes, flattened tires and hundreds of dollars...
