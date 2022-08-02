Zazie Beetz Says She Would Love to do More Deadpool, but Can't Confirm Return

Read on comicbook.com
Related
ComicBook
She-Hulk Producers Break Silence on Criticism of Show's CGI
Marvel Studios next project to be released will be the live-action She-Hulk series on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will introduce us to Jennifer Walters, who is Hulk's cousin both in the series and the source material. Usually, Marvel tends to be on point with their visual effects, but after they released the first teaser for the series, fans took to social media to roast how poorly She-Hulk looked. There were even some fans that thought that She-Hulk looked sort of like a video game character. The series was still being worked on when the first teaser was released so the CGI was unfinished, and now that the series is close to premiering, the people behind-the-scenes are speaking out about the fan outrage. During the TCA's, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, and Tatiana Maslany revealed how they felt about the CGI fiasco.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
ComicBook
Bullet Train Preview Night Box Office Revealed
Bullet Train, the latest high-octane action movie from Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, has finally arrived in theaters and has taken in $4.6 million in preview numbers. With this trajectory, the Brad Pitt-starring action-comedy is looking to pull in $30 million in its opening weekend. While the star power of Pitt is undeniable, the ambitious blend of genres has left critics a bit befuddled, with the film sitting at only 53% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. However, with Bullet Train going up against films like the comedy Easter Sunday and the limited-release Bodies Bodies Bodies, there's not much direct competition for the flick.
ComicBook
DC Films President Reportedly Ready to Exit After Batgirl Movie Cancellation
DC Films President Walter Hamada is reportedly on the brink of exiting the studio, following the decision to shelve the Batgirl movie that was coming to HBO Max. According to the latest reports, Hamada has already started moving toward the exit door, and has gone as far as consulting with counsel, according to sources. It is being said that for now, Hamada will stay in his post through late October, when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's big DC movie Black Adam hits theaters. But after that...
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Kevin Feige admires a really odd Spider-Man villain
If you’re a fan of the Spider-Man movies, then it’s likely you’ve got a favourite Spider-Man villain. I, for example, cannot get enough of Mysterio – the guy with a fishbowl for a head who uses illusions to beguile and battle the Wallcrawler. It seems, though, that Kevin Feige has a different taste in bad guys.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
ComicBook
Insidious 5 Casting Details Confirm Return of Former Star
The upcoming Insidious 5 marks a number of returns for the franchise, with Deadline confirming today that the cast of the sequel is set to include Rose Byrne, who starred in the first two entries in the series. Given that the third and fourth installments in the series pivoted away from the Lambert family, longtime fans will surely be excited to see Byrne join the project alongside the previously announced Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins. In addition to starring in it, Wilson also serves as the director of the horrifying adventure. The latest casting report also revealed that Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Hiam Abbass have all joined the film. Insidious 5 is set to land in theaters on July 7, 2023.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
ComicBook
Joker: Folie á Deux Fan Art Teases Joaquin Phoenix as the Two Jokers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin production on their upcoming Joker sequel, and earlier today they revealed that the film will bow on October 4, 2024. Fans are getting really excited for the sequel with them even toying with the title of the film. The film's title, Joker: Folie á Deux, hints at the idea of two Joker's in the film, but it's more than likely referring to Harley Quinn. So, fans are creating fan art of multiple versions of the character in the film. A new piece of art from BossLogic, shows two versions of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime.
ComicBook
Uncharted Is Now Streaming on Netflix
The Uncharted movie is now officially streaming on Netflix. Starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, the movie was released in February earlier this year in theaters before being available for purchase physically and digitally several months later. Now, after it was first revealed last year that Uncharted would stream on Netflix, it has finally happened.
ComicBook
Batgirl Cancelled: Warner Bros. Discovery Releases Statement on Scrapping DC Movie
Hours after deciding to pull the plug on Batgirl and the sequel to Scoob!, even though both films were deep in post-production, Warner Brothers has issued a statement saying the decision was strictly business-related. In the brief statement obtained by THR, a spokesperson for the studio said they'd like to work with the talent behind the films, despite cancelling feature films they had already worked with them on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Popular Will Smith Sequel Is Currently One of the Most Popular Movies on Netflix
Netflix added a horde of new movies and TV shows on Monday to start the month of August, and a couple of those titles have already been making big waves on the service. Spider-Man 2 unsurprisingly hit the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after just one day on the service, but it wasn't the highest ranking August 1st addition on that list. That honor belongs to Men in Black 3, which has been quickly catching on with subscribers.
ComicBook
How Hulu's Prey Sets Up Another Predator Sequel
When Predators was developed and then released in 2010 it came with the notion that it would kickstart the franchise and be the first in a set of films, as we know, that didn't happen. The same thing happened with 2018's The Predator from Shane Black, a potential franchise starter that went nowhere. This week sees the debut of Prey, a new film in the series set hundreds of years in the past, and naturally the film is eager to set up more stories in the franchise. Unlike the previous two attempts though it seems like Prey might actually get a proper follow-up. Let's dig into what is being set up and why it might actually happen below. Spoilers Follow!
ComicBook
The Flash Ditches His Scarlet Super Suit for a Racy Cosplay
The Flash may be the Fastest Man Alive, but he appears to be preparing for an even racier role in The Flash 2022 Annual #1. If you haven't been keeping up with the latest happenings in the DC Universe, Barry Allen and the rest of the Justice League are believed to be dead following Justice League #75, aka "Death of the Justice League." Wally West and the rest of the Flash Family have set off on a rescue mission in the Speed Force to find their missing comrade, taking Wally West and Wallace West to Earth-Flash.1 where the villain Pariah has crafted a false reality to keep Barry trapped.
ComicBook
Berserk Fan Animation Brings Lost Children Arc to Life
Berserk has had a number of anime adaptations in the past. The story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk has arrived on the small and silver screens to mixed results, though fan artists have tried their hand at bringing Kentaro Miura's dark epic to life. Now, a new video has arrived from a fan animator that sees one of the arcs of Berserk animated that never made its way onto the small screen in the "Lost Children Arc".
ComicBook
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
ComicBook
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
ComicBook
Valiant Entertainment Reportedly Lays Off Employees
In another shocking move in the comic book publishing world, ComicBook.com has learned that Valiant Entertainment has laid off several editorial employees today, but how many remains to be seen. Valiant Entertainment Publisher Fred Pierce is reported to be among those that are no longer with the company, and we've heard that others have also exited. Pierce had previously been acting as the Publisher for the brand since 2009, around the time that it was revived with all-new comics and a new parent company. Bleeding Cool was first to report the news, revealing that Senior Editor Lysa Hawkins has also seemingly left Valiant.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick for the Greatest Movie Ever Made
Quentin Tarantino is one of the most popular directors working today, and he's a known film fanatic. He owns a couple of movie theatres and his own creations have earned him multiple Academy Award nominations, including wins for Pulp Fiction (Best Original Screenplay) and Django Unchained (Best Original Screenplay). Tarantino is currently promoting his new movie podcast, The Video Archives Podcast, which he will host with his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary. While chatting with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, the director talked about his love for movies and shared his pick for the greatest movie ever made. According to Tarantino, the best of the best is Steven Spielberg's Jaws.
Comments / 0