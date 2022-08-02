Analysts Estimate Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

Read on www.zacks.com
Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AAOI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
BCE Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
BCE Inc. (. BCE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of C$0.87 (68 cents) compared with C$0.83 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 65 cents. Quarterly total operating revenues moved up 2.9% year over year to C$5,861 million...
Calyxt (CLXT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CLXT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Cambium (CMBM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
CMBM - Free Report) reported relatively modest second-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus but the top line missing the same. The company expects to strengthen its technology roadmap and strategy to continue its growth momentum. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in the...
Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
CCOI - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line missed the same. Cogent continues to operate in an efficient network, serving a growing number of markets, carrier-neutral data and multi-tenant office buildings. The company believes that despite the COVID-19 setback, its existing customer base remains strong.
Wayfair (W) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
W - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
LHC Group (LHCG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
LHC Group, Inc. (. LHCG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 98 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 by 25.8%. The bottom line declined 39.5% year over year. GAAP EPS was 35 cents in the quarter, down 70.8% on a year-over-year...
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ZYME - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.97 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.93. This compares to loss of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Curis (CRIS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CRIS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drug developer would...
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q2 Earnings Top, Q3 View Disappoints, Stock Down
SHAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missed the same. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 6.2% on Aug 4. Investor sentiment was hurt as the company’s second-quarter revenues missed the consensus estimate and the third-quarter guidance also came in below the street estimates.
NY Times (NYT) Q2 Earnings Beat, Subscription Revenues Up Y/Y
NYT - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 24 cents a share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents but declined 33.3% from the prior-year reported figure. Total revenues of $555.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $553 million and improved 11.5% year over year.
NLight (LASR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
LASR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this laser maker would...
Universal Display (OLED) Misses on Q2 Earnings and Revenues
OLED - Free Report) reported weak second-quarter 2022 results wherein both the bottom line and the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This was due to factors like macroeconomic uncertainty affecting consumer product demand cycles, capacity ramp schedules and production loading rates. Quarter Details. Net income during the reported...
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up
PBH - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and the former increased year over year. This marks the company’s fif5th straight quarter of earnings and revenue (combined) beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefited from its vast brand portfolio and solid business strategy.
Envista (NVST) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.35%. A...
Cabot (CBT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CBT - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8, after the closing bell. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 20.7% in the last reported quarter. The company is likely to have benefited from strong demand and higher prices across its segments in the fiscal third quarter.
Stratasys (SSYS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
SSYS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share, which compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share. The bottom line improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 2 cents per share. The company’s revenues jumped...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th
POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days. Portland General Electric Company Price and Consensus. Portland General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | Portland General Electric Company...
Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
APTV - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.5% and declined 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was hurt by the adverse impacts of pandemic lockdowns in China, continued global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage.
Natera (NTRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NTRA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.47. This compares to loss of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
