ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

High and dry temperatures prompt burn ban in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WASH. — High temperatures, dry conditions and lack of available water resources have lead to a burn ban across Yakima County, effective Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 to Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The burn ban includes all outdoor burning, including bonfires and recreational fires. Agricultural burning is still permitted...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire

NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato

Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area. Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane. A passerby stopped and...
WAPATO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vantage, WA
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: New Level 3 evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — New Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the now 2,000-acre Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 (leave now) evacuation for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Road and Shushuskin Road intersection including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Umptanum Road south and west of Durr Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Fire Evacuation Level 3 Issued For Manastash Area

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is expanding evacuation areas due to the Cow Canyon fire. A LEVEL 3: LEAVE NOW order has been issued for all residents south and west of the Umptanum Rd/Shushkin Rd intersection. A LEVEL 2: BE READY order has been issued for...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres

NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
NACHES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tricities
FOX 11 and 41

Vantage Highway Fire burning through Whiskey Dick Drainage

VANTAGE HIGHWAY, Wash. – The Vantage Highway Fire reached 8,000 acres this morning as the strong winds continue to push the fire. The fire is now burning in the Whiskey Dick Drainage area and is about 10% contained. According to the Public Information Officer for the Vantage Highway Fire, Grace DeBusschere, the fire continues to move north and away from the city of Vantage.
VANTAGE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Brace Yourselves, Another Heat Wave is Coming

A slightly tamer heatwave is coming to the Wenatchee Columbia Basin area on August 5, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures will rise up to 95-102 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures should cool down to the lower 90s by Wednesday, however that is subject to...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

50 Displaced By Selah Apartment Fire

SELAH, Wash.- A fire at a multi-family apartment complex in Selah on Tuesday, has left 50 people temporarily displaced. Two dozen apartment units were impacted by the fire and smoke damage rendered a second structure uninhabitable. The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at the Selah Civic Center...
SELAH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Semi Overturns, Spills Beans, Highway Now Reopen

PROSSER, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, only one minor injury resulted from the accident. No one was transported to the hospital. SR 221 is open again, but expect delays if travelling in the area, as road crews are alternating lanes of traffic through...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated

WAPATO, Wash. - An active standoff around the 300 block of Osborne Road is not related to a fire at the same location, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office PIO Casey Schilperoort. No shots have been fired and no one is in danger from the standoff, according to Schilperoort. Tribal...
WAPATO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy