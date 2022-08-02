VANTAGE HIGHWAY, Wash. – The Vantage Highway Fire reached 8,000 acres this morning as the strong winds continue to push the fire. The fire is now burning in the Whiskey Dick Drainage area and is about 10% contained. According to the Public Information Officer for the Vantage Highway Fire, Grace DeBusschere, the fire continues to move north and away from the city of Vantage.

VANTAGE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO