FOX 11 and 41
High and dry temperatures prompt burn ban in Yakima County
YAKIMA, WASH. — High temperatures, dry conditions and lack of available water resources have lead to a burn ban across Yakima County, effective Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 to Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The burn ban includes all outdoor burning, including bonfires and recreational fires. Agricultural burning is still permitted...
nbcrightnow.com
Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato
Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area. Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane. A passerby stopped and...
Three wildfires across Eastern Washington burn 22,000 acres
As of Thursday morning, three major wildfires burn around Eastern Washington: the Vantage Wildfire in Kittitas County, the Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima Valley, and the Williams Lake fire near Cheney, Wash. The total area the fires are burning is just shy of 22,000 acres. The Vantage fire is burning...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: New Level 3 evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — New Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the now 2,000-acre Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 (leave now) evacuation for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Road and Shushuskin Road intersection including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Umptanum Road south and west of Durr Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.
FOX 11 and 41
Fire Evacuation Level 3 Issued For Manastash Area
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is expanding evacuation areas due to the Cow Canyon fire. A LEVEL 3: LEAVE NOW order has been issued for all residents south and west of the Umptanum Rd/Shushkin Rd intersection. A LEVEL 2: BE READY order has been issued for...
Level 3 evacuations issued for parts of Selah due to wildfire
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning leave now — have been issued for parts of the town of Selah in Yakima County on Wednesday. Anyone within a mile and a half from Malloy Road and North Wenas Road are advised to leave. The fire...
nbcrightnow.com
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
FOX 11 and 41
“Things can be replaced, but my pets are my children,” said an evacuated resident who left behind seven cats to the Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County, north of Naches is burning 5,600 acres. Fire crews are struggling to get the wildfire under control at zero percent containment. Crews went from ten to only one aircraft because of all the wildfires in our area needing those resources.
Vantage Highway Fire continues to burn, evacuation orders recalled
The town of Vantage is no longer under any evacuation orders as officials say the Vantage Highway Fire has not grown since Tuesday evening.
Yakima County home, vehicles destroyed by fire
YAKIMA, Wash. — A home in rural Yakima County was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. Yakima County Fire District No. 5 posted images of the burned out structure at 7:42 p.m. The images show what appears to be a mobile home and multiple vehicles with significant fire damage.
FOX 11 and 41
Vantage Highway Fire burning through Whiskey Dick Drainage
VANTAGE HIGHWAY, Wash. – The Vantage Highway Fire reached 8,000 acres this morning as the strong winds continue to push the fire. The fire is now burning in the Whiskey Dick Drainage area and is about 10% contained. According to the Public Information Officer for the Vantage Highway Fire, Grace DeBusschere, the fire continues to move north and away from the city of Vantage.
Massive Selah apartment complex fire displaces more than 50 people
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people were displaced by an apartment complex fire that destroyed the building and ravaged their belongings, but miraculously, no one was injured in the process. According to the Selah Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the multi-family unit on Valley View Ave on...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
kpq.com
Brace Yourselves, Another Heat Wave is Coming
A slightly tamer heatwave is coming to the Wenatchee Columbia Basin area on August 5, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures will rise up to 95-102 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures should cool down to the lower 90s by Wednesday, however that is subject to...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
FOX 11 and 41
50 Displaced By Selah Apartment Fire
SELAH, Wash.- A fire at a multi-family apartment complex in Selah on Tuesday, has left 50 people temporarily displaced. Two dozen apartment units were impacted by the fire and smoke damage rendered a second structure uninhabitable. The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at the Selah Civic Center...
FOX 11 and 41
Semi Overturns, Spills Beans, Highway Now Reopen
PROSSER, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, only one minor injury resulted from the accident. No one was transported to the hospital. SR 221 is open again, but expect delays if travelling in the area, as road crews are alternating lanes of traffic through...
nbcrightnow.com
Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated
WAPATO, Wash. - An active standoff around the 300 block of Osborne Road is not related to a fire at the same location, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office PIO Casey Schilperoort. No shots have been fired and no one is in danger from the standoff, according to Schilperoort. Tribal...
