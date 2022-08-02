Bix Jazz Fest brings toe-tapping music to Rhythm City Casino this week

Read on www.wqad.com
Related
The sky's the limit next weekend at QC Balloon Festival
The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight the weekend of Aug. 12-13 at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. The balloon festival - weather permitting - offers food, hot air balloon rides, a car show and brilliant balloon glows at dusk each night. Admission to the event is...
ourquadcities.com
Essence eliminated from finale of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
After a dizzying, dazzling four-month journey from Davenport to L.A. for Quad Cities celebrity Essence Wilmington, the 20-year-old star was eliminated Wednesday night on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”. The Davenport North alum and aspiring rapper/dancer/choreographer/actor/model did not make it to the top 2 dancers, as...
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
'Know your history' | New, restored documentary on Bix Beiderbecke comes to Figge Museum
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A special showing of a newly-restored Bix Beiderbecke documentary came to the Figge Art Museum in Davenport Sunday, July 31. The film is called "Ain't None of Them Play Like Him Yet." It features rare footage and interviews with Bix's friends and musicians. Bix was born...
ourquadcities.com
Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19
CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
KWQC
Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport teenager has turned his childhood hobby of gardening into a business, all at age 15. He sells his homegrown fruits and vegetables from a produce stand in Davenport, on the corner of Rockingham Road and S. Gayman Avenue, called “Cory’s Garden.”. “I...
WQAD
Open house, field day on Sept. 8 will celebrate 35 years of Southeast Iowa Research Farm
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Iowa — The Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association invited farmers and farm businesses to celebrate its Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm's 35th anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 8. Farmers from 21 counties founded the research association in 1983 to collaborate with Iowa State on locally relevant research for southeast...
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bettendorf Public Library to offer new fall hours beginning Sept. 6
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Public Library announced it'll be updating its hours with the change of the season. The new fall schedule will be implemented on Sept. 6 and last through Memorial Day 2023. Here's a look at the new schedule:. Monday – Thursday: 9:00 a.m – 8:00...
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
WQAD
Galesburg man builds whiffle ball field of his dreams
For as long as he could remember, Michael Carlson always wanted his own whiffle ball field. Then he made it real.
Amôwa Forest Preserve: Learn the meaning behind the East Moline park's name
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Rock Island County's newest nature preserve finally has a name: Amôwa Forest Preserve. "Amôwa," the Concise Dictionary of the Sauk Language, is the Sauk word for bee. The name ties into the park's purpose of providing a habitat for the region's native species, such as the Rusty Patched Bumblebee, American Bumblebee, Indiana Bat and Northern Long-eared Bat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Stick to the streets this weekend for music, food, games in downtown Davenport
You don’t have to run to join in on the BIX 7 fun this weekend! Local business owners will be bringing live music, food, drinks and games Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, to the streets of downtown Davenport. Free parking will be available on parking ramps and along the...
New QC park gets a name
East Moline’s newest park has a name and it’s culturally and environmentally appropriate for our area. The Amôwa Forest Preserve is the new name for the 180 acre park located near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92. Amôwa is the Sauk word for “bee” and was chosen from over 100 names submitted by members of the […]
Taste of Galesburg returns: Eat, sip, listen, play this Thursday
GALESBURG, Ill. — Support local businesses and get a taste of great food and music Thursday, July 28 at the Taste of Galesburg event. Join in on the fun from 4-10:30 p.m. on Simmons Street between Seminary and Prairie streets. "We have actually a lot of really cool restaurants...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0