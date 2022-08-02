ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Democratic Platform Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access, State Constitution and Public Lands

 3 days ago
Mt.Native
3d ago

no matter what decisions are made at the state level, all persons need to be responsible for themselves. I am pro life and it is not and should not be my responsibility to pay for others abortions or birth control. at the very least, those needing or wanting those services should be paying out of their own pockets for them.

Sandralee Mitchell Oberdorf
2d ago

no matter the state ya all it's murder reguarless... u got the chance to live shouldn't a child have the same chance I'm against it believe all clinics shut down keep ur legs closed u wouldn't kill right

Flathead Beacon

Partisan Divide Over Redistricting Maps Sparks Debate, Accusations of Gerrymandering

Proposed maps to divide Montana into legislative districts sparked a heated back and forth between commissioners across the aisle, with Democrats accusing Republicans of proposing an extreme, partisan and gerrymandered legislative district map. Commissioners on the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission for both parties presented their submissions for consideration on...
Daily Montanan

Montana medical providers struggling as Medicaid gap grows to more than $80M

A growing number of healthcare leaders from different areas of the state – from hospitals to mental health providers to nursing homes – have sounded the alarm about skyrocketing costs, abysmal reimbursement rates for their services, and the need to address the problem before the next state budget cycle which won’t begin for 11 months. […] The post Montana medical providers struggling as Medicaid gap grows to more than $80M appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables

The Montana Department of Agriculture wants to keep homegrown food on local dinner tables and so it has signed a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture to promote local producers. The USDA granted Montana $600,000 from the $400 million Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program as part of the Biden administration’s […] The post USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana

American Rescue Plan to get $50M for Montana housing crisis

The American Rescue Plan Act will receive $50 million in funding for the Montana Homeowners Assistance Fund to help Montana homeowners with that experienced financial troubles during the pandemic. The qualifications for Montana homeowners include:. A gross household income that doesn't exceed 150% of the Area Median Income. 60% of...
NewsTalk 95.5

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Alt 95.7

Montana AG on Firearms, Fentanyl, and Chinese Military Espionage

During his monthly visit to our Talk Back show, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen took calls for the entire hour answering questions from listeners. Knudsen answered one listener’s question about an effort in Congress to ban the sale of AR-15-type rifles. “Bottom line, if you start talking about banning...
Alt 95.7

Inflation and Drought Costs to Hit Montana Consumers Next Year

We reached out to former Montana Congressional candidate Joe Dooling on Tuesday to talk about his ranching operation in the Helena valley and how inflation is affecting his operation and will affect consumers in the short and long term. Dooling was transparent about the rapidly increasing expenses in his hay,...
AM 1450 KMMS

What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.

Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
Montana Talks

Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?

These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
