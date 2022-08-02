Montana Democratic Platform Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access, State Constitution and Public Lands

Read on flatheadbeacon.com
Mt.Native
3d ago
no matter what decisions are made at the state level, all persons need to be responsible for themselves. I am pro life and it is not and should not be my responsibility to pay for others abortions or birth control. at the very least, those needing or wanting those services should be paying out of their own pockets for them.
Reply
7
Sandralee Mitchell Oberdorf
2d ago
no matter the state ya all it's murder reguarless... u got the chance to live shouldn't a child have the same chance I'm against it believe all clinics shut down keep ur legs closed u wouldn't kill right
Reply(1)
2
Related
Flathead Beacon
Partisan Divide Over Redistricting Maps Sparks Debate, Accusations of Gerrymandering
Proposed maps to divide Montana into legislative districts sparked a heated back and forth between commissioners across the aisle, with Democrats accusing Republicans of proposing an extreme, partisan and gerrymandered legislative district map. Commissioners on the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission for both parties presented their submissions for consideration on...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Governor Brad Little Among 22 Governors Speaking Out Against Democrats' Reconciliation Bill in Congress
BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined 21 other governors in voicing their opposition to the $740 billion Democrat reconciliation bill currently being considered by the U.S. Congress. A joint statement released Thursday by the 22 Governors can be read below. "The Democrats’ solution to 40-year high inflation is...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Gianforte wants MT Supreme Court to reconsider protected abortion in Montana
Governor Greg Gianforte is asking the Montana Supreme Court to reconsider its stance on protected abortion in the state given the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Rammell Tries To Get Opponent Kicked Out Of Gov Race By Filing Lawsuit Against Wyoming SOS
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell planned to file a lawsuit against the Wyoming Secretary of State within the next 24 hours of his announcement to that effect during a news conference on Thursday. Rammell is going to sue outgoing Secretary of...
Montana medical providers struggling as Medicaid gap grows to more than $80M
A growing number of healthcare leaders from different areas of the state – from hospitals to mental health providers to nursing homes – have sounded the alarm about skyrocketing costs, abysmal reimbursement rates for their services, and the need to address the problem before the next state budget cycle which won’t begin for 11 months. […] The post Montana medical providers struggling as Medicaid gap grows to more than $80M appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
A Massive Crossover Voting Surge Is Already Happening In Wyoming
This may be one of the biggest surges in crossover voting in Wyoming's history. According to an in-depth article by Cowboy State Daily:. While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. Democrats lost 6,069 voters,...
RELATED PEOPLE
USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables
The Montana Department of Agriculture wants to keep homegrown food on local dinner tables and so it has signed a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture to promote local producers. The USDA granted Montana $600,000 from the $400 million Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program as part of the Biden administration’s […] The post USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
American Rescue Plan to get $50M for Montana housing crisis
The American Rescue Plan Act will receive $50 million in funding for the Montana Homeowners Assistance Fund to help Montana homeowners with that experienced financial troubles during the pandemic. The qualifications for Montana homeowners include:. A gross household income that doesn't exceed 150% of the Area Median Income. 60% of...
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Montana National Guard unit returns to Billings after Kuwait deployment
A very special homecoming at Billings Logan International Airport, with Montana National Guard soldiers returning after nearly a year long deployment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana AG on Firearms, Fentanyl, and Chinese Military Espionage
During his monthly visit to our Talk Back show, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen took calls for the entire hour answering questions from listeners. Knudsen answered one listener’s question about an effort in Congress to ban the sale of AR-15-type rifles. “Bottom line, if you start talking about banning...
Economists' midyear outlook forecasts changing growth trends in Montana
Montana economists say after several years of rapid economic growth in the state, signs are pointing to a change.
Inflation and Drought Costs to Hit Montana Consumers Next Year
We reached out to former Montana Congressional candidate Joe Dooling on Tuesday to talk about his ranching operation in the Helena valley and how inflation is affecting his operation and will affect consumers in the short and long term. Dooling was transparent about the rapidly increasing expenses in his hay,...
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
SLIDESHOW: Wildfires burning across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Multiple fires are burning across western Montana. If you're in a safe location to take photos of a wildfire, send them to NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
Farmer Paul is About to Enjoy The Best Part of Being in Montana Agriculture
Hey everybody, it's that time of year again. No matter where you travel across Montana and North Dakota you'll see the combines rolling. It's payday for farmers after a year of waiting for the crop to come in. Mark and I are going to take some time off over the...
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Comments / 10