Brooklet, GA

Couple in their 80s found dead in home that reached over 100 degrees, GA coroner says

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046Hre_0h1n1zVu00

A couple in southeast Georgia likely died in the sweltering heat of their mobile home, which did not have air conditioning, according to the county coroner.

Larry and Mary Greer, both in their 80s, were found dead Monday, Aug. 1, at their home near Brooklet, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch confirmed to McClatchy News. He said the couple likely died sometime on Sunday, July 31.

Temperatures inside the home felt like 100 degrees or hotter, Futch told local stations WJCL and WTGS. The area has seen warm weather in the last week with outside temperatures reaching into the mid-90s Sunday and a reported high of 96 on Monday, according to AccuWeather.

The couple’s children live in the area and went to check on them after they didn’t hear from their parents in a few days, Futch told McClatchy News. They found their father on the back deck and their mother on a couch inside the house.

“It was just unbelievable living conditions,” he said of the sweltering heat. “Just awful. It was terrible.”

Futch added that the couple was in “bad shape” due to recent health issues likely exacerbated by high temperatures inside the home.

Autopsies for the couple are not planned, WJCL reported, citing the county coroner.

Brooklet is about 50 miles northwest of Savannah.

Signs of heat exhaustion

Young children and adults over 65 are at a higher risk of developing heat-related illness in extreme temperatures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

  • Excessive sweating

  • Dizziness

  • Fast, weak pulse

  • Muscle cramps

  • Headache

  • Nausea or vomiting

The Telegraph

Woman found tied and shot multiple times dies, Georgia cops say. Now, man is charged

A man accused of tying up and shooting a woman has been arrested after the victim died from her injuries, Georgia authorities said. Kevin Nicholas Barge, 44, turned himself in Tuesday, July 19, hours after Clayton County police named him as a suspect in the deadly false imprisonment incident, the department confirmed on Facebook. He faces several charges including aggravated assault and battery, kidnapping and theft by taking.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Telegraph

Macon, GA
The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

