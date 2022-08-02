New Gundersen program helps patients heal in comfort of own home

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is offering a “Recover at Home” program to help patients recuperate in the comfort of their homes.

Launched in July, the program begins with virtual doctor visits, in-home therapy and other treatments from nursing staff. It then shifts to a recovery and healing focus.

Although Gundersen has no limit to how many people the program will serve, patients much meet some qualifications to enter the program.

“So, in order to qualify for the program, you have to have Quartz Senior Preferred insurance,” said Mandi Pericak, clinical operations director for post-acute care. “You have to live within 30 miles of the Gundersen La Crosse campus.”

Pericak also said healing in a place where you’re comfortable, such as your home, can help recovery.

