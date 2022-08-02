ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

New Gundersen program helps patients heal in comfort of own home

By Aaron Xiong
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNnmr_0h1n1sKp00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is offering a “Recover at Home” program to help patients recuperate in the comfort of their homes.

Launched in July, the program begins with virtual doctor visits, in-home therapy and other treatments from nursing staff. It then shifts to a recovery and healing focus.

Although Gundersen has no limit to how many people the program will serve, patients much meet some qualifications to enter the program.

“So, in order to qualify for the program, you have to have Quartz Senior Preferred insurance,” said Mandi Pericak, clinical operations director for post-acute care. “You have to live within 30 miles of the Gundersen La Crosse campus.”

Pericak also said healing in a place where you’re comfortable, such as your home, can help recovery.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
La Crosse, WI
Health
steeledodgenews.com

Friend launches fundraiser to help family who’s lost both parents

Sasha Giesler finds it unbelievable that tragedy could strike a family again in such a short period of time. Giesler became best friends with Kayla Wimer-Wood about 10 years ago and even closer six years ago when she lost her husband, Dennis Wimer Jr., who suffered a brain injury after being critically hurt in a motorcycle crash. He survived the crash, but died several months later after falling and getting another brain injury.
OWATONNA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Staff#Quartz Senior Preferred#Rewritten
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Co. family keeps love of land alive in a new way

ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) -In a state known for its dairy products, one farm family is growing a summertime staple in the hills of western Wisconsin. For generations Andrea Nyseth’s family has called this land north of Eleva home. Her grandparents bought the land from the railroad turning it into a dairy farm.
ELEVA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy