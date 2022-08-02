Read on islandfreepress.org
Grayling Arnell Daniels
Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
Marian Hope Dough
MANTEO — Marian Hope Dough, 86, of Manteo, NC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Hope leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, Walter Allen Dough; sister and best friend, Kathy Spencer; a loving granddaughter, Tabitha Collins (Darius); grandson, Mikey Sawyer; great-grandson, Dawson Rowland; great-granddaughter, Mallory Sawyer; daughter, Johnna Bonet; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
Coast Guard searching for missing Buxton resident in Pamlico Sound
The Coast Guard is searching the Pamlico Sound for a missing boater Wednesday after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening. The missing boater has been identified as 38-year-old John Hess from Buxton. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received notification of the...
Dare County in need of volunteer firefighters
Current TV, in partnership with the Town of Duck, has released a recruitment video highlighting the important public service that is provided by the dozens of volunteer firefighters who serve throughout Dare County’s 15 fire districts—and encouraging others who are interested in serving the residents and visitors of the Outer Banks community to sign up to volunteer with their local department.
$1,000 reward for identifying person(s) responsible for stealing Avon sign
The Avon Property Owners Association is now offering a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for stealing the “Welcome to Avon” sign, per an August 4 update from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received...
UPDATE: Fire at Salvo surf shop on Wednesday night extinguished; Residents unharmed
THURSDAY UPDATE: A fire that occurred at the Duck Village Outfitters in Salvo on Wednesday, August 3, was extinguished overnight, and the residents and employees of the unoccupied structure were unharmed, according to a recently launched GoFundMe campaign for the building’s owners, Bob and Tanya Hovey, as well as the residents living above the store.
UPDATE: Missing Buxton boater has been found alive near Rodanthe
A Buxton man has been found alive and safe after going missing in the Pamlico Sound on Tuesday, per an update from the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs office. Per the Coast Guard, 38-year-old John Hess’ boat had become disabled, but eventually washed ashore near Rodanthe. Hess...
Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
Fire reported at Salvo surf shop on Wednesday night
A fire was reported at Duck Village Outfitters, a surf and watersports shop in Salvo village, on Wednesday night, August 3, per multiple reports. According to residents close to the scene, the fire started at around 8:00 p.m., and the Chicamacomico Banks Fire & Rescue Department responded to the site within minutes. Additional local organizations, including nearby Hatteras Island volunteer fire departments and Dare County authorities, were also responding to the incident as of 9:00 p.m.
Two dredges tackle Buxton Beach nourishment; Project is 45% complete
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the dredge Ellis Island has returned to Dare County to assist the Liberty Island with the Buxton beach renourishment project. On Tuesday morning, August 2, the Ellis Island resumed dredging operations in Buxton after 10 days of work on the Town of Nags Head’s beach renourishment project. The Ellis Island used the landing point that was previously being used by the Liberty Island, (located near the south end of Tower Circle in Buxton), and began pumping north in front of the Outer Banks Motel around 12 p.m. on August 2, 2022.
Water quality swimming advisory issued for Hatteras village beach near ORV Ramp 55
An advisory against swimming was issued today within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) at an oceanside site in Hatteras village, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards. The advisory is...
Dare County Library Announces “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program Final Week Events
Dare County Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” is coming to a close next week. All summer long, this free program has attracted hundreds of children to library programs—and, more importantly, kept them reading while they are out of school for the summer!. “Oceans...
Is Hyde County’s fight over school funds over?
Commissioners restore $400K in cuts, another $75K may be sought. On July 28, after a month-long dispute over school funding, the Hyde County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to raise the county’s share of the schools’ annual budget to the $1.712 million figure the schools had requested. That...
islandfreepress.org
NPS announces opportunities to bid on federal government contracts in Dare County
The National Park Service has several open government contracts for businesses to bid on at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial. Businesses that are interested in bidding on federal government contracts must do so through the System for Award Management (SAM) at...
