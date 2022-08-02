The Chicks add Walmart AMP to new tour dates

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 13-time Grammy-winning, multi-Platinum-selling artists The Chicks announced five new October tour dates with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4 as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Singer/songwriter Patty Griffin will join The Chicks for the tour with the show set for 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, with prices ranging from $39 to $149.50 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, online at www.amptickets.com , or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.

The Chicks are universally recognized as the biggest selling U.S. female band of all time, selling more than 30.5 million albums, and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple Diamond releases.

