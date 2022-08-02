CAL FIRE NEU responds to a “well involved structure fire”

Read on fox40.com
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
KCRA.com
Pictures: Truck evading police slams into south Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pickup truck driver fleeing from officers crashed into a south Sacramento home on Thursday, police said. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. The Sacramento Police Department said officers were trying to pull over a vehicle — the woman driving had multiple felony warrants — around 6 p.m. She did briefly stop but then drove off, prompting a chase.
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
2 People Killed 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
An incident was reported to the California Highway Patrol after a motor vehicle crash on Monday. The crash happened near the Capital City Freeway in the Ben Ali neighbourhood. The crash killed 2 individuals and one is critically injured.
KCRA.com
Crews remove abandoned boat from Sacramento River months after fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews removed an abandoned boat from the Sacramento River on Wednesday after itcaught on fire earlier this summer. It was one of dozens that are causing problems in the region's waterways. The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the boat fire west of Sand Cove Park on...
Man dies from 'medical emergency' in Sacramento County Main Jail garage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police officers were about to book a 47-year-old man into the Sacramento County Main Jail when officials said the man suffered from a fatal "medical emergency" in the jail's garage. He was initially taken into custody at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Woman Dies in Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash
Accident Along Northgate Boulevard Involved Three Vehicles. A major collision in Sacramento on August 2 caused the death of a woman and serious injuries to three others. The collision occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. along Northgate Boulevard near Sotano Drive. Authorities with the Sacramento Police Department report that the other three people injured in the crash are expected to recover. The area surrounding the accident site was shut down for around four hours while the scene was cleared, and an investigation was conducted to determine the cause.
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Firefighters Respond to Fire at Vacant House on Alemar Way
(Yuba City Firefighters release) At 3:30 Tuesday morning, your Yuba City Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Alemar way in Yuba City. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames showing from a vacant house. The fire was extinguished and held to the building of origin....
Sacramento City Unified School District teacher loses home in fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento City Unified School District teacher lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to a fire at a South Sacramento home Wednesday afternoon. The district says that home belonged to John Xiong, who is a Rosa Parks K-8...
Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses. Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours. All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and […]
Union Pacific train fatally hits cyclist riding between tracks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department has confirmed that a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a train in Sacramento. According to fire officials, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 20 28th Street. Union Pacific confirmed that a westbound Union Pacific train hit and killed a person riding a […]
Grass fire leads to highway closures near Fairfield
(KRON) — A grass fire has been reported at Eastbound Highway 12 and Beck Avenue near Fairfield. Units from the Fairfield fire and police departments are on the scene, according to an alert from the Fairfield Police Department. There are no longer any active flames, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police. The fire is […]
L.A. Weekly
Nathanial Smotrys, Stephen Reikes and 3 Others Injured in Head-On Crash on Highway 89 [Plumas County, CA]
5 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on Highway 89. The crash took place on Highway 89 just south of Sierraville. Dispatchers arrived to the scene at approximately 5:28 p.m., on July 29th. Moreover, the collision involved a 2005 GMC Sierra, driven by Nathanial Smotrys and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Big Rig Collision Involves Jackknife
Accident on West Side Freeway Involves Semi and Box Truck. A big rig collision in Elk Grove on August 2 sent the trucker to a hospital. The accident occurred around 4:23 a.m. along northbound I-5 just north of Lambert Road when a semi reportedly swerved after being cut off by another vehicle. As a result, the semi was struck in the rear by a box truck, according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Woman dies after 3-vehicle accident in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an accident in North Sacramento. The woman was one of four people taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. The three remaining patients had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened just before 5...
School in Calaveras County closes after 27% of students call out sick
WEST POINT, Calif. (KTXL) — West Point Elementary School closed yesterday after a potential COVID-19 outbreak, the school secretary said. According to the secretary, 27% of the school’s 113 students called out sick. A third of school’s 15 staff are also out sick. The secretary said the school is working on a plan for next […]
SFist
Vacaville Woman Charged With Setting 10 Los Altos Wildfires In One Day
It was a busy Saturday for the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the local Cal Fire Unit, and the Foothill-De Anza Community College Police Department, as they battled 10 fires — all allegedly set by the same person. It was at 1:13 p.m. this past Saturday afternoon when the...
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
