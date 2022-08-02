CAL FIRE NEU responds to a “well involved structure fire”

Accident Along Northgate Boulevard Involved Three Vehicles. A major collision in Sacramento on August 2 caused the death of a woman and serious injuries to three others. The collision occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. along Northgate Boulevard near Sotano Drive. Authorities with the Sacramento Police Department report that the other three people injured in the crash are expected to recover. The area surrounding the accident site was shut down for around four hours while the scene was cleared, and an investigation was conducted to determine the cause.

