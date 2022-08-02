HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will remain weak through Friday. The light winds will deliver a few showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings. Afternoon sea breezes will allow clouds and a few spotty heavy showers to develop over mountain and interior sections. Trade winds will gradually strengthen over the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward areas, while most leeward areas return to being mostly dry. A brief increase in trade wind showers is possible Monday and Tuesday.

