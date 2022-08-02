ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofun6_0h1n0MUi00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men from the Nashville area have been indicted in a conspiracy to steal firearms after burglarizing a firearms dealer in Greenbrier last month.

An indictment states the three men burglarized an automotive repair shop and then allegedly used the vehicle to steal weapons from a firearms dealer in Greenbrier on July 8. A previous report by News 2 , shows the damage to the Greenbrier family-owned gun shop after the men allegedly drove through the front entrance of the store.

RELATED| TN, federal authorities searching for gun store bandits

The DOJ says the men were able to steal nine firearms from a Greenbrier firearms dealer and then on July 14, the men burglarized another firearms dealer in Woodbury. In that incident, the DOJ states the men were able to steal 28 firearms.

The Department of Justice says Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23 were all charged with possession of stolen firearms. Officials say Dillard is also being charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to an indictment, the three men offered to sell the stolen firearms to a third party. If convicted, the three men can face up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 10 years in prison on each theft and possession charge.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

According to the DOJ, Cunningham and Dillard remain in custody while Summers is still on the run.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Corey Summers or with additional information about these crimes should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS 1-888-283-8477 , or click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores

MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenbrier, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Woodbury, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Convicted Felon#Fraud#Tn#Doj#The Department Of Justice#Informat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
smokeybarn.com

Fugitive Still At Large After Springfield Police/TBI/FBI Raid

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A quiet neighborhood in Springfield came to life with law enforcement activity Monday evening after local authorities received information from the TBI that a wanted fugitive may be there. Residents on Golfview Lane in Springfield MAP were startled when a team of law...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro PD looking for persons of interest in scooter theft

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro detectives are looking for help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. According to a Murfreesboro Police Department release, three electric scooters and a 12-volt four-wheeler were stolen from Walmart on Old Fort Parkway on June 27. Police said a silver Chevrolet Sedan was used as a getaway car.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy