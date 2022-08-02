ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Expenses Are Through the Roof: Time to Sell?

By Parkev Tatevosian
Motley Fool
 3 days ago
Markets Insider

Walmart just confirmed it's doubling down on a summer of sales, as prices for everything from department-store goods to high-end watches get deeply discounted as inventory stacks up

Walmart just revised its earnings outlook, partly because it's going to slash prices again. That's because they have a backlog of pandemic-era products they need to offload. Now that shoppers have shifted their focus, retailers need to make space for travel items and back-to-school supplies. Walmart announced Monday that it...
RETAIL
Cheryl E Preston

Walmart says customers only buying food and not other items hurts their bottom line

Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon has made a startling announcement regarding the current economy. The giant retailer is being affected by the rising costs of food and gas because customers are only purchasing food and gas and not other items in the stores. Consumers are utilizing their funds on keeping food in their homes and gas in their vehicles and not shopping for clothing or anything else in Walmart stores.
pymnts.com

Amazon Offers Same-Day Delivery From Local Retailers

Amazon has given Prime members in 10 United States metro areas the ability to shop at local retail stores using the company’s app and website and have their purchases delivered that day. The cities involved in the program include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle and...
SEATTLE, WA
Phone Arena

Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now

The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after smartwatches, and also happens to be among the most expensive ones. Anyone craving a brand new Apple timepiece has felt the disappointment of sales events — the Apple Watch rarely gets a discount beyond $60. But, during this Prime Day,...
ELECTRONICS
freightwaves.com

Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy

So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
LOVELAND, CO
AOL Corp

Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Walmart Lays off Hundreds of Employees Amid Restructuring Efforts

Walmart laid off about 200 corporate employees this week, the retail giant said Wednesday. The news came after Walmart surprisingly cut its profit outlook because consumers are focusing more on essentials as food and fuel costs rise. The layoffs are part of a restructuring of its corporate offices. The retailer...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.55%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now

The company's net profit margin increased to 45% as the payments network gets more efficient with scale. Even in a less than ideal economy, Mastercard is poised to keep expanding at a brisk pace. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's What Investors Should Know About Amazon's Potential Acquisition of One Medical

Amazon has strategically broadened its empire in recent years. The $4.1 trillion healthcare market presents it with a massive opportunity. The company's wide array of resources positions it to succeed in the healthcare space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
BUSINESS

