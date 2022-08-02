Read on www.tri-cityherald.com
Bengals HC Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow still 'day-to-day' after July appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals have not had star quarterback Joe Burrow as a full participant in training camp practices because he required surgery late last month to have his appendix removed. Burrow returned to the team's facility at the start of the week, but head coach Zac Taylor wouldn't say at...
Why Oklahoma P Michael Turk Could Be Even Better in 2022
After a huge first season in Norman, there are a medley of reasons to suspect that Turk is going to be an even bigger weapon for the Sooners in Year 2.
Jay Cutler on the Toughest Competitor in Charity Cornhole on ESPN8: The Ocho
Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and Stacy Moore, commissioner of the American Cornhole League, joined Cheddar News to discuss bringing charity cornhole to the return of ESPN8: The Ocho to the airwaves and who Cutler thinks will be his toughest competition: ex-NFLer Doug Flutie or Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. "No, Terry Kirby is the best one," he said of his fellow former Dolphin's teammate. "He's odds on favorite. There's no one really probably close to him. He's gonna have to have a bad day for someone to beat him."
2024 Five-Star Liam McNeeley Sets Date for Official Visit to Indiana
Indiana will host an official visit one of the top players in the class of 2024 this fall. Five-star recruit Liam McNeeley is scheduled to visit the Indiana University campus and basketball facilities from Sept. 23-25. ESPN ranks McNeeley No. 6 in his class, while 247Sports and On3 slot him a bit lower at No. 25 and No. 22, respectively.
