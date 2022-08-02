ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets rookie Tari Eason encouraged by impressive summer performances

By Brian Barefield
 3 days ago
Photo by Brian Barefield, Rockets Wire

HOUSTON — Fresh off a dazzling performance in front of a packed gymnasium at the Drew League, rookie forward Tari Eason came out Sunday to meet fans and sign autographs during the Streetball Tour featuring former NBA champion and Rockets icon Metta World Peace.

“It is super cool to engage with the community,” Eason said after the Adidas-sponsored event. “Any time you get to meet new people and engage with fans, it is super special. I enjoy the time I have with them.”

Eason has been very busy since he heard his name called in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft. The 6-foot-8 forward from LSU was named to the All-Summer League first team in Las Vegas after averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game with the summer Rockets.

“Honestly, it is something I have been looking forward to my whole life,” Eason said of being selected to the NBA’s first team in Las Vegas. “You see summer league and you see all the guys who played before you. You see the rich NBA lineage before you, and you want to put on a show and prove yourself. So, I went out there and tried to do that.”

His work ethic aligns with what Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is trying to instill in his young core of players. Eason never misses an opportunity to improve his game. He was in the gym late at the University of Cincinnati before catching an early morning flight to Houston.

“I am always working on my game,” said Eason, who was also awarded Drew League Player of the Week honors after recording 37 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks while leading his team to victory in Los Angeles. “I love to hoop, so anywhere a hoop is, I love to go play.”

