ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Times Square slashing: Suspect arrested on hate crime charge

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFISK_0h1mwmDU00

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested on a hate crime charge in the unprovoked slashing of a woman in Times Square, according to police.

Anthony Evans, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning in Midtown Manhattan on charges of assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sunday attack, authorities said.

More Manhattan News

Evans, of Hamilton Heights, allegedly used a box cutter to attack a 59-year-old woman from behind as she walked near West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue around 10 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

The victim suffered a slash wound to her right hand in what police have described as an unprovoked attack. She was taken to an area hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

Further details about what may have motivated Evans and drew the hate crime charge were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops

THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan groping: Girl, 13, grabbed on Midtown street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 13-year-old girl visiting New York was groped on a Midtown street, police said Thursday in releasing images of the suspect. The teenage tourist was walking with a parent along 8th Avenue near West 47th Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant touched her groin as he passed by, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
PIX11

Man charged in Queens delivery worker’s murder dies by suicide

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — The man accused of fatally shooting beloved Queens delivery worker Zhiwen Yan died by suicide, a police source told PIX11 News on Friday. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz released a statement confirming the death of Glenn Hirsch, who was out on bail. “Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, killed in BJ’s parking lot robbery

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot by a younger teen Thursday night during a struggle over the victim’s backpack in the parking lot of a BJ’s Wholesale Club, according to authorities. The alleged assailant, an 18-year-old man who is in police custody but has not been publicly identified or criminally […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

BJ's customer shot and killed during attempted robbery

NEW YORK - A customer was shot and killed late Thursday night at BJ's Wholesale Club in Brooklyn.Investigators believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. It happened just after 10 p.m. inside an elevator leading to the store parking garage on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach. Police said the suspect tried to steal 19-year-old Dereck Chen's backpack, then pulled out a gun and shot him in the face when he fought back. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with an employee who was working when all this went down."They were heading towards the elevator. All I heard was, 'Get off...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Times Square#Midtown Manhattan#Violent Crime#Manhattan News Evans#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Queens shooting: Suspects sought by NYPD for Astoria assault

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released a surveillance image of a suspect in a shooting near NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses that left a man in critical condition. The victim, 26, was approached by two assailants on Citi Bikes around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on 10th Street near 40th Avenue, according to authorities. One of the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man charged with kidnapping after holding mother, child in home: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was charged with kidnapping after holding a mother and her child against their will Tuesday night, authorities said. The woman called authorities from an unknown address at around 11:19 p.m. but officers from the Ramapo Police Department were able to find the victims in a home in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Miami

New York woman to be charged in Tamarac murder

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in New York City for the murder of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman.The Broward Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson was arrested Wednesday by New York City police in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the capture but Thompson is charged with first degree murder. It's not known when she will be extradited. Friends and family members identified the victim as Kayla Hodgson. An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench said that Thompson was "demonstrating a depraved mind without regard for human life...by...
TAMARAC, FL
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy