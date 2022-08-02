Read on www.sidneydailynews.com
Sidney Daily News
Sidney-based commercial cleaning business brings experience and diligence
SIDNEY – A commercial cleaning business recently started serving Sidney, and the owner’s experience and hands-on attitude might just sweep away the competition. Courtney Smith started CMS Commercial Cleaning in September of 2021 after spending 20 years in cleaning jobs, including as a general cleaner, floor care technician, sanitation supervisor, housekeeping supervisor and accounts manager.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County creates CONNECT Shelby County for improved broadband access
SIDNEY – Shelby County is participating in a 14-week, fast-track program to create a countywide plan for expanding broadband access. State agencies, BroadbandOhio and Ohio State University Extension Office is supporting community leaders as they gather information about current broadband access and options in Shelby County, connect with other communities on best practices and successful models, and go through an opportunity analysis to identify the best path forward.
Sidney Daily News
Celina Insurance Group recognized on 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list
CELINA — Celina Insurance Group was recently named one of the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio. The Best Employers in Ohio program is coordinated by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business. “We strive to offer satisfying careers and foster strong relationships so that every member...
Sidney Daily News
Summer Employment Program underway
COLUMBUS — The Summer Employment Program for students with disabilities is underway throughout Ohio. The program provides students (ages 14-21) with a disability the opportunity to explore the world of work and gain on-the-job training. Approximately 2,700 students across the state are participating in summer jobs, while an additional...
Sidney Daily News
Enthusiasm for Auglaize County Junior Fair persists despite rising costs
WAPAKONETA — With costs rising across the board due to the recent economic squeeze, families with children raising livestock for this year’s fair season had to contribute some additional funds to get their animals ready to show. Despite the increased expenses, exhibitors at the Auglaize County Fair have not slowed down, and the annual Junior Fair has been running as strongly as ever.
Sidney Daily News
Outdoors skills program planned
SIDNEY — The Call of the Wild, a youth outdoor skills program, will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Shelby County Libraries and the Kiwanis Club of Sidney,. Caleb Thompson will be the instructor for the class, which...
Sidney Daily News
City honors utilities director for his good work
SIDNEY — William Blakely, city of Sidney utilities director, was honored Monday night when Mayor Mardie Milligan proclaimed Aug. 1, 2022, to be William C. Blakely Day in the city of Sidney. The proclamation expressed appreciation for Blakely’s work to ensure the city has safe public water services.
Sidney Daily News
Anniversary celebration set
SIDNEY — The FISH Thrift Shop and Food Pantry will be celebrating its 40th anniversary Aug. 8–13. The FISH organization has actually existed for a little longer than 40 years, but the store itself has been a part of the Shelby county community for the past 40 years. Co-founders Barbara Smith and Farrel Kaplan opened the first FISH Thrift Store just south of the courthouse in downtown Sidney on South Ohio Avenue in May 1982. With humble beginnings, but a great desire to be a good neighbor to all in Shelby County, FISH store earned only $22.65 in sales that very first day, but it was a start.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney BOE approves contract for power source
SIDNEY — The installation of new video boards in the Sidney High School gymnasium ran into an unexpected glitch. “The new video boards take more power to operate than the old score boards so we will need to run new electrical to each board,” said Treasurer Mike Watkins after Tuesday’s special Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting. “It was not know until the new boards were to be installed so the board needed to approve the cost of the update.”
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Staying safe in the garden
Greetings from The People’s Garden, your local Community Garden located behind the Agape distribution building in Sidney, Ohio. We are having a great summer and have started harvesting crops to give away in the Agape pantry right here in Sidney!. Garden bed renters have also been busy collecting for...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Neal Post, G.A.R, has arranged for a special car on the Big Four railroad to accommodate persons from this county desiring to attend the National Encampment at Buffalo, N.Y. The special car will be attached to the morning passenger train on August 23. ————
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 1977: New shoe brand emerging
Some 45 years ago I was beginning to make sales calls for the local radio station, one of which took me to the new venture of two of my high school classmates and football teammates. World Sporting Goods had set up shop in the Village Center on St. Marys Avenue in Sidney. Bruce Cotterman and Doug Knupp were open for business and had just returned from a major sporting trade show.
Sidney Daily News
Manger receives scholarship
SIDNEY — Sidney’s Alpha Beta chapter of the International Teaching Sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, has granted its annual scholarship for 2022. They have announced Ainsley Manger as the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship. Manger is the daughter of Kelan and Stephanie Manger, of Botkins. She is a graduate...
Sidney Daily News
A sweet harvest
Maggie Timmerman, left, 5, and her sister, Clara Timmerman, 3, both of New Bremen, pick sweet corn planted by the Berning Brothers Three farm on Wednesday, Aug., 3. The farm’s owners let friends pick the sweet corn, located near Turtle Creek Road, for free after they have harvested what they need. The sisters are the children of Andy and Kate Timmerman.
Sidney Daily News
Reaching out
Sidney Tactical Response Team member Matt Dembski, center, helps Jaxson Agner, 8, of Sidney, try on one of the vests that Tactical Response Team members wear. Watching is Sidney Tactical Response Team member Jim Luana. Dembski and Luana were showing kids the tools of their trade at National Night Out event on the courtsquare. The event was held on Tuesday, Aug., 2. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Fire Department also took part along with a variety of other businesses and organizations. Jaxson is the son of Melissa Agner.
Sidney Daily News
Relay for Life participant celebrates five years in remission
SIDNEY – Sidney teacher and Sidney High School graduate Julie Henman has been an active participant in the Shelby County Relay for Life through the years by participating in teams and team fundraisers, promoting the Links Against Cancer event, walking in the survivor lap, and even being a co-chair of the event. This year, she celebrated five years of being cancer free.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: High school golf season begins
Russia’s Ross Fiessinger chips during the Greenville Boys Golf Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Thursday. It was the first day boys and girls golf could begin regular season competition. All fall sports were allowed to begin preseason practice on Monday. Russia finished fourth as a team with a 340 score. Fiessinger and Dom Francis each shot 83 while Xavier Phlipot shot 84 and Vince Borchers shot 90. Sidney also competed and finished with a 398 team score. Carter Wooddell shot 91, Tycen Money shot 98, Kade Schmiesing shot 102 and Myles Steenrod shot 107.
Sidney Daily News
She’s a princess
Makala Wick from Botkins was crowned the 2022 Auglaize County Equine Princess during The Auglaize County Fair. She was judged by a panel of three on her essay, interview, written test, speech, impromptu question and a horsemanship pattern. She will be a freshman at Botkins High School and she is the daughter of Matt and Pam Wick of Botkins. From left to right, are Matt Wick, Makala Wick, Pam Wick and her brother, Levi Wick.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Lindsey Rebecca Judd, 41, of Dayton, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine. Michael Johnson Jr., 29, of Youngstown, was charged with speeding,...
