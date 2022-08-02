Read on www.wbiw.com
Indiana State Police offers Back to School Safety Tips
INDIANA – It’s that time of year again when parents get excited and students are looking forward to going back to school. The Indiana State Police Post would like to pass along some safety tips to help make sure that this school year is safe for everyone. Driving...
IDHS ensures Midway rides are safe at Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair may be known for its animals, food, exhibits, 4-H competitions and so much more. But when you think about the State Fair, surely the many neon Midway rides come to mind just as quickly. If you’ve ridden a Midway ride, you’ve entrusted your...
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
Substance use reaches 30-year low among Indiana youth, survey finds
BLOOMINGTON – According to a recurring survey, the past two years have seen some of the largest decreases in substance use among Indiana youth in over 30 years. The 2022 Indiana Youth Survey — administered in the spring by Prevention Insights, a part of the Department of Applied Health Science at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington — also found that fewer Hoosiers in grades 6 through 12 reported substance use in the past month in 2022 compared to 2020.
Indiana lawmakers settle on a $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANA – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for all Hoosiers, but the House and Senate agreed on $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief plan.
Indiana Senators honor victims of Greenwood attack and commend Good Samaritan
WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young will introduce a resolution on the floor of the U.S. Senate condemning the attack that occurred in Greenwood, Indiana on July 17, 2022, honoring the memory of the victims of the attack, and praising the actions of Elisjsha Dicken who valiantly engaged and thwarted the shooter. The resolution is expected to pass unanimously around 6:00 p.m. tonight.
Pipe Bomb discovered during warrant service
ST. JOSEPH CO. – On Wednesday, August 3rd troopers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post All Crimes Policing (ACP) Team were working with officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department to locate a male wanted on a felony warrant. This investigation led officers to a residence in...
Distinguished leaders awarded state’s highest agricultural honor
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday at the Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now...
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Aug. 6. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and...
Farmers’ Almanac predicts cold snowy winter
INDIANA – It’s hard to think about winter when we’re still in the thick of summer dealing with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in triple digits, but as long as the Earth keeps revolving around the sun, these days will be behind us in the next month or so as Fall sets in, followed by the chilly temperatures of Winter.
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:. Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education. The governor made three...
Maumee Scout Reservation celebrating 50th anniversary
MAUMEE – Scouts and former Scouts from across Indiana will converge Friday through Sunday on Maumee Scout Reservation, located in the Hoosier National Forest, to celebrate 50 years of Scouting on the beloved property. Participants will relive memories of camp activities, take camp tours, conduct a campfire program, and...
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
2022 Indiana Agriculture photo contest winners announced
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the 2022 Indiana Agriculture photo contest. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis. “Each year toward the end of June, I eagerly...
Several states experiencing drought conditions this summer
INDIANA – Several states in the U.S. are experiencing drought conditions this summer, so the time is right for a reminder of actions one can take over extreme weather conditions in Indiana. State agencies like the Department of Natural Resources Division of Water issue useful tips for the public.
Perdue announces the turkey facility in Washington is landfill-free
WASHINGTON – Officials from Perdue’s Corporate Headquarters were in Washington today to help announce that Perdue is officially GreenCircle Zero Waste to Landfill certified. This means 100 percent of the waste materials leaving the facility are diverted from landfill via GreenCircle’s acceptable means of diversion such as reuse,...
Duke Energy seeking a 7.2 percent increase
INDIANA – Duke Energy Indiana is seeking a 7.2% rate increase for residential customers that would show up on bills beginning in October if approved. The request comes on the heels of a 16% temporary rate hike that began in July. Suzanne Sieferman, director of rates and regulatory planning...
Attorney General Todd Rokita announces the formation of a nationwide bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
INDIANA – After years of fighting intrusive robocalls, Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced Indiana as a leader of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which will include 50 attorneys general. The task force will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority...
Consumer Alert: What you need to know when filing a homeowners claim
INDIANA — Homeowners insurance includes a type of property insurance that pays for losses and damages to your home if it is damaged or destroyed by fire, weather, theft, or another covered disaster. When those events happen, you will need to file a claim. The Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) provides tips and resources to assist you through the process.
DNR wins two national awards from Association for Conservation Information
INDIANA – Indiana Department of Resources has received two national awards from the Association for Conservation Information. Outdoor Indiana magazine’s 2022 calendar won first place in the calendar category. Brent Drinkut, a DNR photo editor, won second place for this video.
