Salt Lake City street shut down after gas leak

Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Gephardt Daily
Hazardous Devices Unit responds to discovery of ‘suspicious item’ near SLC business
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was dispatched to a local business Thursday morning after the discovery of a “suspicious item.”. Officers responded to 185 W. 1700 South, on the south border of the...
kjzz.com
Suspicious package near train lines forces suspended TRAX services in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — TRAX services have resumed between Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake after police investigated a "suspicious item" close to train tracks. Utah Transit Authority announced trains were beginning regular service around 12:50 p.m. after that police investigation closed 1700 South and forced a bus bridge to be put in place for TRAX riders.
ksl.com
Man dead after 4-vehicle crash on Redwood Road in North Salt Lake
NORTH SALT LAKE — A 26-year-old man died Thursday after police say the vehicle he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit three other vehicles on Redwood Road. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. at about 300 South, near where Redwood Road crosses over I-215 in Davis County. The man's vehicle was southbound on the highway when it crossed the center median and hit a northbound car head-on, according to North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
slcgreenblog.com
Solar Salt Lake launches to make it easier for Salt Lake City residents to go solar together
Solar Salt Lake offers limited-time discounts on rooftop solar and education to local residents. Salt Lake City is excited to launch a new program, Solar Salt Lake, that will make it easier for residents to install rooftop solar on their homes through discounted bulk purchase pricing and free education from a community-selected solar installer.
Gephardt Daily
Officials ID man killed in Salt Lake City motorcycle-SUV crash as former UFA firefighter, paramedic
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Wednesday morning when his bike collided with an SUV. “The man who died in this crash is being identified as David Alexander Kluger,” an SLCPD statement says....
Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
ksl.com
Man killed in Salt Lake motorcycle crash was recently retired firefighter
SALT LAKE CITY — A man killed in a Salt Lake motorcycle crash Wednesday has been identified as recently retired paramedic David Alexander Kluger, police said Thursday. Kluger, 48, retired April 16 after spending 22 years as a firefighter paramedic for Unified Fire Authority, the organization said in a Tweet.
Lanes reopened after crash shuts down I-15 in Davis County
MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m. DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning. Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful. Drivers heading in that direction should […]
KSLTV
Speeding, distracted driving leading to increase in crashes on Utah city streets
SALT LAKE CITY — A split-second driving decision by a woman right as Brielle Frear and a friend crossed the road in a Taylorsville crosswalk is the reason her life changed forever. The woman slammed into Frear, a high schooler at the time, leaving the then-teen in the ICU,...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Skateboarder killed, motorcyclist critically injured in separate Salt Lake City crashes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skateboarder was killed and a motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday night following separate accidents in Salt Lake City, police said. At 9:15 p.m., a motorcycle and a car were involved in a crash at 1440 S. Main that...
kjzz.com
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
upr.org
West Valley City teen injured during drive-by shooting; police searching for suspect
West Valley City Police are currently searching for the suspect involved in a drive-by shooting that put a teenager in the hospital. The shooting took place at 3:40 a.m. on Thursday near Hunter Ridge Park where police say that a 16-year-old male was injured after a vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The teen was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officials say that he is expected to make a full recovery.
deseret.com
Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic
Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
Gephardt Daily
Missing Brigham City woman who spent 5 days in crashed car climbs up 300-foot ravine to safety
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City woman reported missing on July 26 was found, dehydrated and with internal injuries, late Wednesday after she climbed up a 300-foot ravine after a car wreck. “On 8/3/22 at 2245 hours a 64 year old female from...
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies battle structure fire in Hooper
HOOPER, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Weber Fire District, Roy, and Clinton were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire very early Tuesday morning in Hooper. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. The fire, which was called in at...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police warn public of unrecovered, loaded handgun in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning the public of a discarded handgun, believed loaded, after a man accidentally shot himself Monday morning. The investigation started at 7:11 a.m. when dispatch received information about a person with a gunshot wound...
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about or provide any statements...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in relation to SLC crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested as a result of the car crash that has closed off the fifth south on-ramp at 500 West in Salt Lake City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that at 7:41 a.m. a black BMW car passed a UHP Trooper headed northbound on Interstate-15 traveling at […]
kjzz.com
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
