ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man hospitalized after several men fired shots at him while he was driving, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tv0eG_0h1mw7J400
FILE - DeKalb County Police photo FILE - DeKalb County Police photo (WSBTV.com News Staff)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man was transported to a local hospital after he told police he was shot while driving.

On Aug. 1 police were called to South Hairston Rd. and Covington Hwy after reports of someone being shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim told police he was driving on South Hairston Rd. from Wesley Chapel Rd. when several men in the road fired shots at him.

  • Organizers cancel Music Midtown over ‘circumstances beyond our control’

Homicide assault detectives from the DeKalb County Police Department are investigating the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wesley Chapel#Driving#Tv News#Music Midtown#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
SMYRNA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower

Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon. At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male […] The post Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents

ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station. Police confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon on 17th Street. Police said the man was alert and conscious at the scene. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for gunman who shot 2-year-old boy

Atlanta police said the gunman who fired into a car in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood on Wednesday was targeting its occupants. The shooting left a toddler, who was buckled in the backseat of the car, in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
172K+
Followers
120K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy