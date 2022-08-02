Man hospitalized after several men fired shots at him while he was driving, police say

FILE - DeKalb County Police photo FILE - DeKalb County Police photo (WSBTV.com News Staff)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man was transported to a local hospital after he told police he was shot while driving.

On Aug. 1 police were called to South Hairston Rd. and Covington Hwy after reports of someone being shot.

The victim told police he was driving on South Hairston Rd. from Wesley Chapel Rd. when several men in the road fired shots at him.

Homicide assault detectives from the DeKalb County Police Department are investigating the incident.

