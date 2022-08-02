Minnesota ranks among best states for lung cancer survival

Read on kfgo.com
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,333 cases per day. Deaths decreased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations jumped 19.9% in...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
COVID in Minnesota: Case, mortality rate continue to fall
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota averaged nearly 945 COVID-19 cases a day in the latest weeklong reporting period, per the Minnesota Department of Health.Data collected between July 26 and Aug. 2 bring the state's total case count to 1,601,006. The state averaged less than one death per day in that period, and the total deaths now number 12,978.The hospitalization rate has dipped to an average of 41.6 new admissions per day, and 4.7 ICU admissions.Statewide, 67.2% of the population has completed a vaccine series, while only 31.3% are up to date, including boosters.
KAAL-TV
New Minnesota laws taking effect this week
(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
US News and World Report
The Minnesota Microcosm: Why a Uniquely Successful State Is Worth Watching
Everywhere you look, the American economy finds itself at a significant crossroads. Declining GDP. Growing inflation. Rapid technology growth. The ongoing fight against COVID-19. And a racial reckoning that is changing the conversation about opportunity in America. [. Police Reform Two Years After Floyd’s Murder ]. For anyone trying...
Deaths of 2,500 fish in Minnesota trout stream unexplained
Around 2,500 fish — mostly brown trout — were found dead in a major fish kill on Rush Creek near Lewiston, Minn. in late July. Photo courtesy of Carl Berberich / Minnesota Trout Unlimited. State agencies are investigating what killed-off thousands of fish on a popular trout stream...
Fireworks fly between Walz and Jensen at first face-to-face gubernatorial showdown
MORGAN, Minnesota — Hundreds packed a shed in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday to watch incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen spar over issues in a preview of what promises to be a contentious battle for governor. The forum, moderated by Blois Olson of WCCO Radio,...
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses vote 'no confidence' in health care execs
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth. Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association are in contract...
Minnesota revenue dept. reminds parents to claim back-to-school supplies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Add saving your receipts to your family's back-to-school shopping list. The Minnesota Department of Revenue wants to remind parents about benefits they can claim when filing their taxes next year.Buying school supplies like pens, notebooks, or even computer hardware, could save you money on your tax bill or qualify you for a larger refund.The state says thousands of families saved an average of $261 with the K-12 education credit last year.The revenue department recommends saving your school-supply receipts in a folder or envelope.You can also pick-up a special envelope at the education building during the State Fair.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
kfgo.com
Minnesota #fishing Report-August 5, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Summer walleye fishing remains excellent with limits of walleye and sauger being taken from Lake of the Woods. Nice pods of eating-size walleye can be found in 12-20 feet of water in front of Pine Island, and near the Lighthouse and Morris Point gaps. Successful anglers are using spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The deep mud in 28-34 feet of water is also holding good numbers of walleye. For the most action at the mud, jig a frozen shiner or fathead minnow, drift a spinner and crawler, or troll a crankbait.
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
DL-Online
Two Republicans, one DFLer vie for Minnesota Senate District 4
Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for senate districts 2, 4, and 5. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Senate District 4. Dan Bohmer (GOP):. Name:...
hot1047.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
voiceofalexandria.com
Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota
(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
Southern Minnesota News
Heat indexes as high as 115 recorded in Minnesota Tuesday
Hot day summer concept closeup thermometer with warm color tone. Heat indexes as high as 115 were recorded in Minnesota on Tuesday. Mankato reached a heat index of 108, with New Ulm right behind that at 107. In St. James, the heat index reached 105 degrees, while Waseca’s hit a heat index of 100.
Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?
A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern...
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
