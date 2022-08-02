ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota ranks among best states for lung cancer survival

By Tasha Carvell
 3 days ago
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID in Minnesota: Case, mortality rate continue to fall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota averaged nearly 945 COVID-19 cases a day in the latest weeklong reporting period, per the Minnesota Department of Health.Data collected between July 26 and Aug. 2 bring the state's total case count to 1,601,006. The state averaged less than one death per day in that period, and the total deaths now number 12,978.The hospitalization rate has dipped to an average of 41.6 new admissions per day, and 4.7 ICU admissions.Statewide, 67.2% of the population has completed a vaccine series, while only 31.3% are up to date, including boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

New Minnesota laws taking effect this week

(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

The Minnesota Microcosm: Why a Uniquely Successful State Is Worth Watching

Everywhere you look, the American economy finds itself at a significant crossroads. Declining GDP. Growing inflation. Rapid technology growth. The ongoing fight against COVID-19. And a racial reckoning that is changing the conversation about opportunity in America. [. Police Reform Two Years After Floyd’s Murder ]. For anyone trying...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota nurses vote 'no confidence' in health care execs

Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth. Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association are in contract...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota revenue dept. reminds parents to claim back-to-school supplies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Add saving your receipts to your family's back-to-school shopping list. The Minnesota Department of Revenue wants to remind parents about benefits they can claim when filing their taxes next year.Buying school supplies like pens, notebooks, or even computer hardware, could save you money on your tax bill or qualify you for a larger refund.The state says thousands of families saved an average of $261 with the K-12 education credit last year.The revenue department recommends saving your school-supply receipts in a folder or envelope.You can also pick-up a special envelope at the education building during the State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota #fishing Report-August 5, 2022

BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Summer walleye fishing remains excellent with limits of walleye and sauger being taken from Lake of the Woods. Nice pods of eating-size walleye can be found in 12-20 feet of water in front of Pine Island, and near the Lighthouse and Morris Point gaps. Successful anglers are using spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The deep mud in 28-34 feet of water is also holding good numbers of walleye. For the most action at the mud, jig a frozen shiner or fathead minnow, drift a spinner and crawler, or troll a crankbait.
MOORHEAD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
SAINT PAUL, MN
DL-Online

Two Republicans, one DFLer vie for Minnesota Senate District 4

Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for senate districts 2, 4, and 5. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Senate District 4. Dan Bohmer (GOP):. Name:...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot1047.com

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota

(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Heat indexes as high as 115 recorded in Minnesota Tuesday

Hot day summer concept closeup thermometer with warm color tone. Heat indexes as high as 115 were recorded in Minnesota on Tuesday. Mankato reached a heat index of 108, with New Ulm right behind that at 107. In St. James, the heat index reached 105 degrees, while Waseca’s hit a heat index of 100.
MINNESOTA STATE

