CHICAGO (CBS) -- Someone else has been shot in Chicago over a catalytic converter theft – this time in West Rogers Park. CBS 2's Tara Molina talked with people who woke up to gunfire Monday morning. The shots were fired feet from their bedrooms. The shooting happened at 6 a.m. Monday in the 7200 block of North Oakley Avenue, just north of Touhy Avenue. Police said a 54-year-old man saw a man underneath his Toyota Prius. The man walked up to several people near the car. Then, one man fired at the victim several times before they all ran away....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO