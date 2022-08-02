New York McDonald's worker critically shot after dispute with mother and son over food, police say

NEW YORK -- A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot on the job at a McDonald's in Brooklyn. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday outside the restaurant on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with some of the victim's colleagues, who described him as a good guy and said they were on edge going back to work Tuesday."That something could happen like that over something so simple as food, like that's crazy," one person in the neighborhood said. "He was working, at work, this happened at work? It's kind of sad, because he's...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO