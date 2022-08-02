New York McDonald's worker critically shot after dispute with mother and son over food, police say

Read on www.aol.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Related
McDonald's worker dies after being shot on the job in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A McDonald's worker has died after he was shot in the job earlier this week in Brooklyn. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Webb succumbed to his injuries Wednesday. Sources told CBS2 it started when a woman complained about her fries being cold. She was Facetiming with her son, who later stopped by the restaurant and shot Webb in the neck. Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Morgan on attempted murder and weapons charges. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
bkreader.com
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
Police looking to identify man discovered walking on Bronx street
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unidentified man who was found walking on a Bronx street on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
Man, 19, shot dead in robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The victim, Dereck Chen, was in a parking garage elevator at the wholesale club on Shore Parkway at 10:15 p.m. when the 18-year-old suspect stole his backpack.
2 men wanted in Bronx apartment robbery, returning for second sweep
Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Bronx apartment, and then returning for a second sweep.
2 charged with 2021 murder at Brooklyn NYCHA complex as part of broader drug trafficking charges
Four men were charged for selling crack cocaine, and two of them were charged for a 2021 murder, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
Girls, 9 and 11, struck with BB guns in separate incidents within 24 hours: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for four suspects who shot an 11-year-old girl and her family with BB guns in the Bronx early Wednesday.
Brooklyn McDonald's employee shot in neck, fighting for life at hospital
The 23-year-old victim was working at the McDonald’s location at 1531 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant shortly before 7 p.m. when a woman got into a dispute with him over a food purchase, police said.
9-year-old girl grazed in head with BB gun while sitting on Brooklyn bench with grandmother
A 9-year-old girl was grazed in the head with a BB gun while sitting on a bench in Brooklyn Tuesday, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sources: McDonald's employee shot after argument about cold fries
NEW YORK -- A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot on the job at a McDonald's in Brooklyn. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday outside the restaurant on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with some of the victim's colleagues, who described him as a good guy and said they were on edge going back to work Tuesday."That something could happen like that over something so simple as food, like that's crazy," one person in the neighborhood said. "He was working, at work, this happened at work? It's kind of sad, because he's...
2 men shot, 1 critically in head in Brooklyn; person of interest in custody: NYPD
A person of interest is in custody after a Brooklyn shooting left one man critically wounded in the head and another shot in the arm on Wednesday.
He’s already behind bars in Bronx case. Now, man, 26, tacks on more time in Staten Island shooting.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leon Lucas could have been released from prison as early as next February. But the Brooklyn felon, who is serving a two-to-four-year prison sentence for weapon possession in the Bronx, will have to wait a few more years. On Wednesday, Lucas was sentenced in state...
Man charged with kidnapping after holding mother, child in home: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was charged with kidnapping after holding a mother and her child against their will Tuesday night, authorities said. The woman called authorities from an unknown address at around 11:19 p.m. but officers from the Ramapo Police Department were able to find the victims in a home in […]
Brooklyn McDonald’s shooting suspect allegedly killed man in separate 2020 incident
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker during an argument also allegedly fatally shot a man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Hours after Michael Morgan, 20, was charged with attempted murder in the fast food dispute, he was charged with murder in connection with a 2020 homicide, police said. He allegedly […]
Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
NYC McDonald’s employee shot in neck over cold fries complaint
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A McDonald’s employee is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck when a customer complaint over cold French fries escalated. The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. EDT Monday outside the fast-food chain in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York, WABC-TV reported.
Comments / 2