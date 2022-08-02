ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York McDonald's worker critically shot after dispute with mother and son over food, police say

By Chantal Da Silva
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
CBS New York

McDonald's worker dies after being shot on the job in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A McDonald's worker has died after he was shot in the job earlier this week in Brooklyn. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Webb succumbed to his injuries Wednesday. Sources told CBS2 it started when a woman complained about her fries being cold. She was Facetiming with her son, who later stopped by the restaurant and shot Webb in the neck. Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Morgan on attempted murder and weapons charges. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops

Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
PIX11

Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
CBS New York

Sources: McDonald's employee shot after argument about cold fries

NEW YORK -- A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot on the job at a McDonald's in Brooklyn. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday outside the restaurant on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with some of the victim's colleagues, who described him as a good guy and said they were on edge going back to work Tuesday."That something could happen like that over something so simple as food, like that's crazy," one person in the neighborhood said. "He was working, at work, this happened at work? It's kind of sad, because he's...
