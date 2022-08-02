ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
The Minnesota Twins have been busy on trade deadline day, and they even made a transaction within the AL Central. Minnesota acquired reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Sawyer Gipson-Long, the team announced on Tuesday. Fulmer joins righty starter Tyler Mahle and closer Jorge...
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
If you are a Cubs fan, you need to get to know these two prospects that plan on one day leading the big league squad to another World Series win. David Kaplan goes to South Bend to interview outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and starting pitcher Kohl Franklin. Later in the pod, Kap interviews South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin.
The Cubs and Mets were connected in trade rumors for more than a month, and the two sides came together on a deal right before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline. The Cubs traded reliever Mychal Givens to New York for minor-league right-hander Saúl González. "The Cubs have been first...
David Robertson is going back to his old team, and it's not the Yankees. The Cubs traded Robertson to the Phillies for minor-league right-hander Ben Brown on Tuesday. Robertson, 37, has had a rebound 2022 season after missing time in recent years following elbow surgery. After signing a one-year deal...
They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
Eloy Jimenez had three hits and four RBIs, Jose Abreu homered and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. The White Sox made no major moves prior to the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship. This one wasn't exactly pristine, but they'll take the lopsided win.
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn admitted he sided with fans who are "feeling a level of frustration or disappointment" in the organization's overall inactivity at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Hahn also exudes optimism regarding the defending American League Central champions, who will try for their second...
As the Cubs took batting practice before Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals, Ian Happ and Willson Contreras remained in the clubhouse. Contreras and Happ had frequented the rumor mill over the last month, and uncertainty around them lingered as the 5 p.m. trade deadline approached. Until Cubs manager David...
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 4, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
