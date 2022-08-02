Read on www.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Cubs' handling of Contreras at trade deadline shameful
ST. LOUIS — Effross might be gone. But Eff Contreras is alive and well as an ongoing subplot to the 2022 Cubs’ season. Thought the Cubs left their “double birds” in San Francisco over the weekend?. Then you probably didn’t see what the Cubs did to...
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
Twins acquire Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer
The Minnesota Twins have been busy on trade deadline day, and they even made a transaction within the AL Central. Minnesota acquired reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Sawyer Gipson-Long, the team announced on Tuesday. Fulmer joins righty starter Tyler Mahle and closer Jorge...
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
Cubs Talk Podcast: Crow-Armstrong, Franklin interviews
If you are a Cubs fan, you need to get to know these two prospects that plan on one day leading the big league squad to another World Series win. David Kaplan goes to South Bend to interview outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and starting pitcher Kohl Franklin. Later in the pod, Kap interviews South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin.
Cubs trade reliever Mychal Givens to Mets
The Cubs and Mets were connected in trade rumors for more than a month, and the two sides came together on a deal right before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline. The Cubs traded reliever Mychal Givens to New York for minor-league right-hander Saúl González. "The Cubs have been first...
Cubs trade closer David Robertson to Phillies
David Robertson is going back to his old team, and it's not the Yankees. The Cubs traded Robertson to the Phillies for minor-league right-hander Ben Brown on Tuesday. Robertson, 37, has had a rebound 2022 season after missing time in recent years following elbow surgery. After signing a one-year deal...
RELATED PEOPLE
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?
They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
Eloy Jiménez drives in 4, José Abreu homers, Sox beat Royals 9-2
Eloy Jimenez had three hits and four RBIs, Jose Abreu homered and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. The White Sox made no major moves prior to the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship. This one wasn't exactly pristine, but they'll take the lopsided win.
White Sox hope for another offense onslaught vs. Royals
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn admitted he sided with fans who are "feeling a level of frustration or disappointment" in the organization's overall inactivity at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Hahn also exudes optimism regarding the defending American League Central champions, who will try for their second...
Rangers win 3-2 over White Sox in debuts of 2 former 1st-rounders
Meibrys Viloria had a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Texas beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Thursday night, when the Rangers became the first team since 1986 to have two of its first-round picks make their big league debuts as starters in the same game. Left-hander...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Lots of hugs' for Cubs' Ian Happ after deadline passes
As the Cubs took batting practice before Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals, Ian Happ and Willson Contreras remained in the clubhouse. Contreras and Happ had frequented the rumor mill over the last month, and uncertainty around them lingered as the 5 p.m. trade deadline approached. Until Cubs manager David...
Diekman pitches stellar outing in first Sox appearance
While the White Sox were relatively quiet amidst the trade deadline, they seem to have picked up one gem from the Boston Red Sox. The team dealt catcher Reese McGuire to the Red Sox in exchange for left-hand reliever Jake Diekman. Diekman, 35, pitched in 44 games for Boston this...
White Sox look to 'stay the course' in meeting with Rangers
The Chicago White Sox are in a spot on their schedule where they need to make a move. There are signs that they're going to take advantage of that. There's still work do be done, though, as a four-game series against the Texas Rangers begins Thursday night at Arlington, Texas.
White Sox Farm Report: August 4, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 4, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cubs fans thrilled after team holds onto Willson Contreras, Ian Happ
Two All-Stars on the Chicago Cubs will continue to call Wrigley Field home. The team held onto Willson Contreras and Ian Happ through the 2022 MLB trade deadline, which came to an end at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Sitting almost 20 games under .500, the Cubs were viewed as...
'More relaxed' Contreras glad to return home with Cubs
ST. LOUIS — The cold calculus of the business side of baseball is why Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was shopped in trade talks for weeks — and why he ultimately was not traded at the deadline Tuesday after all that emotional twisting. The human side of the game?
Jose Abreu wins White Sox 2022 Heart & Hustle Award
Here's a guy that works his tail off and he's getting recognized for it. Jose Abreu, the White Sox longtime first baseman, received the team's Hustle and Heart Award for the 2022 season, according to the team. "The award is presented annually to a player who demonstrates a passion for...
Cease wins back-to-back Pitcher of the Month awards
Dylan Cease keeps breaking into the record books. The White Sox' ace was named the American League pitcher of the month for the month of July, the MLB announced via a press release. He is the first pitcher in Sox history to win back-to-back pitcher of the month awards. From...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0