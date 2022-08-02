Read on www.zacks.com
CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
COMM - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
CCOI - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line missed the same. Cogent continues to operate in an efficient network, serving a growing number of markets, carrier-neutral data and multi-tenant office buildings. The company believes that despite the COVID-19 setback, its existing customer base remains strong.
Cambium (CMBM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
CMBM - Free Report) reported relatively modest second-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus but the top line missing the same. The company expects to strengthen its technology roadmap and strategy to continue its growth momentum. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in the...
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
RGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $5.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 112.5%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of 16 cents per share on adjusted operating...
ITT Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
ITT Inc.’s (. ITT - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) of 98 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents. This compares with our estimate of 96 cents. The bottom line increased 4.3% year over year, owing to higher revenues.
Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 2% Y/Y
SFM - Free Report) maintained its positive earnings surprise streak in second-quarter 2022. The renowned grocery retailer delivered quarterly earnings of 57 cents a share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents — marking the 12th straight beat. Impressively, the bottom line increased from 52 cents reported in the year-ago period.
Nektar's (NKTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
NKTR - Free Report) reported a loss of 85 cents per share for the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01 but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents. Quarterly revenues were down 23.8% year over year to $21.6...
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q2 Earnings Top, Q3 View Disappoints, Stock Down
SHAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missed the same. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 6.2% on Aug 4. Investor sentiment was hurt as the company’s second-quarter revenues missed the consensus estimate and the third-quarter guidance also came in below the street estimates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lumen (LUMN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LUMN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings (excluding special items) of 35 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 compared with 48 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.9%. Quarterly total revenues dropped 6.3% year over year to $4,612 million, owing...
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Top-Line Growth
IDCC - Free Report) reported healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters with a multi-year, worldwide, non-inclusive, fee-bearing license agreement with Amazon. Net Income. Net income in...
Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SR - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 net economic earnings of 1 cent per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings per share (EPS) were 83.3% lower than the year-ago figure of 6 cents. Revenues. Total revenues came in at $448 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
Ventas' (VTR) Q2 FFO Meets, Revenues Up Y/Y, SHOP NOI Rises
VTR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 72 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally. VTR clocked in revenues of $1.02 billion in the second quarter, increasing 11.3% year...
Wayfair (W) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y
W - Free Report) reported a non-GAAP loss of $1.94 per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89. The figure compares unfavorably with earnings of $1.89 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net revenues of $3.28 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Papa John's (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Stock Down
PZZA - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped nearly 3% during trading hours on Aug 4. Negative...
LHC Group (LHCG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
LHC Group, Inc. (. LHCG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 98 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 by 25.8%. The bottom line declined 39.5% year over year. GAAP EPS was 35 cents in the quarter, down 70.8% on a year-over-year...
Iovance (IOVA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Lifileucel BLA on Track
IOVA - Free Report) incurred a loss of 63 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. Without any marketed product and revenue-generating collaboration, the company did not record any revenues...
Regency Centers (REG) Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat, '22 View Up
REG - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) per share were $1.00, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. On a year-over-year basis, NAREIT (FFO) per share improved by 1 cent from the prior-year period. Regency’s results reflect better-than-anticipated top-line growth and solid leasing activity. It...
Essential Utilities (WTRG) Q2 Earnings in Line With Estimates
WTRG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 31 cents, which is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line missed the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 32 cents per share by a penny. Earnings were driven by increased volume in its regulated...
Sally Beauty's (SBH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y
SBH - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line missing the same. Both, net sales and earnings declined year over year. During the quarter, management witnessed pressure on net sales as inflation and supply-chain-related challenges persisted. That...
