Read on www.zacks.com
Related
Zacks.com
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNK - Free Report) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
Growth ETFs Shining to Start Second Half: Here's Why?
IWF - Free Report) has gained 12.6% over the past month against 5.3% for the value counterpart iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (. While many products have been showing strong momentum, we have highlighted five ETFs that have been outperforming in the space and offers broad exposure to the U.S. equity market rather than a specific sector or industry. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (
Zacks.com
3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rock-Solid Dividends
PFE - Free Report) , Caterpillar (. JNJ - Free Report) – would all be excellent selections for investors seeking a stream of income paired with solid growth prospects. The chart below illustrates the year-to-date performance of all three companies while blending in the S&P 500 as a benchmark.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th
POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days. Portland General Electric Company Price and Consensus. Portland General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | Portland General Electric Company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
FBP - Free Report) , Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (. ADM - Free Report) , American Electric Power Company, Inc. (. CVX - Free Report) that carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). These stocks have a steady stream of income and are poised to gain substantially in the near future.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results Next Week
TTWO - Free Report) , Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (. CELH - Free Report) , Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (. As of Aug 4, before the opening bell, 410 companies within the S&P 500 Index reported their financial numbers. Total earnings of these companies are up 7.8% year over year on 14.8% higher revenues, with 77.3% beating EPS estimates and 68.8% beating revenue estimates.
Zacks.com
ETFs in Focus on Alibaba Fiscal Q1 2023 Earnings
BABA - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 before the opening bell on Aug 4, where in it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. The company recorded flat revenue growth for the first time ever, as the country grappled with an economic slowdown and COVID-19 resurgences. Driven by earnings...
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Entegris (ENTG) Stock?
ENTG - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Aug 19, 2022 $90.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days. Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote. Portland General Electric Company (. POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on Solid Gains in June Factory Orders
HUBB - Free Report) , The LGL Group, Inc. (. LGL - Free Report) , Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (. FERG - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The Institute of Supply Management’s survey showed that factory orders grew in July, although at a slower pace. Factory orders rose 2% in June, which is definitely good news given the rising concerns about the economy slipping into recession.
Zacks.com
Will Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
EVBN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Zacks.com
Why Ryanair (RYAAY) Stock Gained 2.9% in Wednesday's Trading
RYAAY - Free Report) had a good run on the bourses on Aug 3, gaining 2.9% from Aug 2’s closing. As a result of this uptick, the stock closed yesterday’s trading at $73.60. The highly impressive July traffic numbers led to the stock price gain on Aug 3. The carrier flew 16.8 million passengers in the month, the highest ever traffic volume at RYAAY in the said month. Last July, only 9.3 million passengers were transported by RYAAY.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Saia (SAIA)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com
Is Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Zacks.com
Bull Of The Day: Yellow (YELL)
YELL - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and sports a B for Value and a C for Growth. This is logistics play posted a strong quarter and the stock soared as a result. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
Zacks.com
MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Latin America Unit
MET - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29%. However, the bottom line declined 16% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of MetLife amounted to $18,298 million, which increased from $16,239 million in the year-ago quarter. The...
Zacks.com
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
RGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $5.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 112.5%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of 16 cents per share on adjusted operating...
Zacks.com
Editas' (EDIT) Loss Narrows in Q2, Revenues Trump Estimates
EDIT - Free Report) incurred a loss of 78 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 84 cents. The company had reported a loss of 81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Collaboration, and other research and...
Zacks.com
Nevro (NVRO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY22 View Revised
NVRO - Free Report) reported loss per share of 71 cents for the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 62 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Loss per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 81 cents. Revenues in Detail. Nevro registered...
Zacks.com
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q2 Earnings Top, Q3 View Disappoints, Stock Down
SHAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missed the same. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 6.2% on Aug 4. Investor sentiment was hurt as the company’s second-quarter revenues missed the consensus estimate and the third-quarter guidance also came in below the street estimates.
Comments / 0