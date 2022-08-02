Read on www.zacks.com
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
Brazil's TIM reports 54% decline in quarterly profit
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM SA (TIMS3.SA) posted a 54.1% decrease in second quarter net profit, as soaring costs offset solid revenue growth, the company said on Monday.
Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August
Take a look at the world around you for three stock ideas for your portfolio.
Nektar's (NKTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
NKTR - Free Report) reported a loss of 85 cents per share for the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01 but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents. Quarterly revenues were down 23.8% year over year to $21.6...
LHC Group (LHCG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
LHC Group, Inc. (. LHCG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 98 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 by 25.8%. The bottom line declined 39.5% year over year. GAAP EPS was 35 cents in the quarter, down 70.8% on a year-over-year...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Nevro (NVRO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY22 View Revised
NVRO - Free Report) reported loss per share of 71 cents for the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 62 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Loss per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 81 cents. Revenues in Detail. Nevro registered...
Cambium (CMBM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
CMBM - Free Report) reported relatively modest second-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus but the top line missing the same. The company expects to strengthen its technology roadmap and strategy to continue its growth momentum. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in the...
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
ITT Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
ITT Inc.’s (. ITT - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) of 98 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents. This compares with our estimate of 96 cents. The bottom line increased 4.3% year over year, owing to higher revenues.
Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
CCOI - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line missed the same. Cogent continues to operate in an efficient network, serving a growing number of markets, carrier-neutral data and multi-tenant office buildings. The company believes that despite the COVID-19 setback, its existing customer base remains strong.
SunPower (SPWR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SPWR - Free Report) share price increased 4.9% since its earnings release on Aug 2, 2022. The company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share. The bottom line marked a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 7 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
BCE Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
BCE Inc. (. BCE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of C$0.87 (68 cents) compared with C$0.83 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 65 cents. Quarterly total operating revenues moved up 2.9% year over year to C$5,861 million...
Carvana (CVNA) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss
CVNA - Free Report) incurred a loss of $2.35 per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.81. Lower-than-expected used vehicle sales and other sales and revenue contributed to the downslide. The company recorded earnings of 26 cents in the year-ago quarter. Second-quarter...
Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Down
MYGN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted EPS of 2 cents. However, the metric plunged 66.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 12 cents. The quarter’s adjustments exclude certain...
Lumen (LUMN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LUMN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings (excluding special items) of 35 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 compared with 48 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.9%. Quarterly total revenues dropped 6.3% year over year to $4,612 million, owing...
Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SR - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 net economic earnings of 1 cent per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings per share (EPS) were 83.3% lower than the year-ago figure of 6 cents. Revenues. Total revenues came in at $448 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
Fortinet's (FTNT) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Match
FTNT - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 24 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 19 cents per share. Total revenues of $1.03 billion matched the Zacks Consensus estimate while...
Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
APTV - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.5% and declined 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was hurt by the adverse impacts of pandemic lockdowns in China, continued global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage.
Papa John's (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Stock Down
PZZA - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped nearly 3% during trading hours on Aug 4. Negative...
