Aurora to Review Proposed New Ward Maps, Public Participation Encouraged

WSPY NEWS
No action to be taken after Oswego Fire Protection District recount; trustees could put the tax proposal on the November ballot
The Oswego Fire Protection District won't pursue any further action after a discovery recount on Monday confirmed the results its tax proposal in the June 28th primary election. The measure had 4,149 votes in favor and 4,150 against. Fire Chief John Cornish says members of the district met with Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to examine ballots from several precincts.
starvedrock.media
Former Ottawa Mayor Spars With Current Mayor Over Downtown Parking Proposal
Ottawa's current mayor and the man he succeeded haven't always seen eye-to-eye. That came to light again at Tuesday's Ottawa City Council meeting. Former Mayor Bob Eschbach spoke during the public comment part of the meeting about concerns with plans to eliminate parking spaces on the east side of Court Street next to the downtown courthouse. He voiced concerns that Mayor Dan Aussem is trying to fast track the project.
positivelynaperville.com
DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation
In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
Naperville’s Amy Chavez Is Resigning Her DuPage County Board Seat
DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez is resigning from her District 5 seat on the board, with her last day set as August 16, 2022. The Naperville resident shared in a Facebook post that she made the decision mainly due to an out-of-state job opportunity for her husband. “Timing was...
Stolp Island Social seeks grant of $45,000 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)
Amy Morton, owner and operator of Stolp Island Social restaurant that opened in 2019 in downtown Aurora, addressed the Aurora City Council at the Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2. Morton, daughter of legendary restaurateur Arnie Morton of Morton’s Steakhouse, explained the importance of the restaurant to...
Jo Fredell Higgins Woodridge book-signing
The signature book-signing and release event for the history of Woodridge Book, published by Arcadia Publishing, at Woodridge Village Hall Saturday, July 30 brings to light the establishment of Woodridge. The chief of police played the bagpipes and the mayor, Gina Cunningham, opened the program with the Color Guard presentation...
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
thechronicle.news
Consideration given to eradicating the Kimball Avenue dam in Elgin. Metropolis working with employed agency and U.S. Military Corps of Engineers – Chicago Tribune
Elgin metropolis officers are hiring an engineering agency to assist Elgin monitor and supply enter on a U.S. Military Corps of Engineers examine analyzing how eradicating dams would have an effect on the river and communities. The U.S. Military Corps of Engineers lately obtained a $250,000 federal grant to complete...
Cosmo Club of Aurora host to Race Awareness Night
The Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora will be host to the Race to Fight Diabetes Awareness Night at Sycamore Speedway, Route 64, Maple Park, Saturday, Aug. 6. We invite the community to join us for an exciting evening of competitive dirt track racing, on the Midwest’s finest clay track. Included...
‘Creating things’ Yvonne Toney’s business in Aurora
Welcoming new businesses and entrepreneurs to Aurora is essential and, frankly, something that should happen routinely. To that end, there’s a bit of soul emerging in the Aurora downtown business district, and it’s brought to us by an inspiring, innovative, black female whose veteran-owned company, The Cotton Seed Creative, is at 64 S. River Street.
Aurora Navy League picnic August 9
The Aurora Council Navy League will hold its annual picnic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the lovely home of Kent and Sharon Catich. All are invited. Their address is: 2900 Tanner Road, North Aurora. If you get lost call 630-907-0110. Reuland Catering will provide another wonderful meal. Beer and wine are available. The cost is $25., all-inclusive. A donation box will be evident for anyone availing themselves of the beer or wine. It will be a great time to meet one another. There will be no speaker that night.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Old property, new plan: With sale, former downtown lumberyard takes step toward development
On July 26, a key vacant parcel in the downtown area moved significantly closer to development. MBI Staffing CEO Tom Wilson bought the 1.13-acre property at 200 E. Judd St. […]. Susan W. Murray wrote for The Independent, covering various beats, from 2005 to 2008, returning to the paper...
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
94th Annual Lantz-Stoner reunion Aug. 14
The related Lantz, Eichelberger, Patterson, and Stoner families of Kendall, Kane, Will, and DuPage Counties will hold their 94th annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 14, at Hudson Crossing Park on Harrison Street at the east end of the Oswego U.S. Route 34 bridge in Oswego. The Lantz and Stoner families began...
Solutions include wisdom in food selection, production
Life in the United States is at a crisis point. For 70 years we have used up and abused U.S. precious soil and water to produce commodities such as corn and soybeans for junk food such as hamburgers and french fries and soda. These destructive practices have made the prices of what passes for food to remain relatively low.
Bailey softens rhetoric on Chicago, remains critical of leadership in op-Ed
Addressing media on Monday, Lightfoot struck back.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office responds to recent resignations
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office is responding after several recent resignations.
