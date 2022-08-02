Aurora to Review Proposed New Ward Maps, Public Participation Encouraged

The Aurora Council Navy League will hold its annual picnic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the lovely home of Kent and Sharon Catich. All are invited. Their address is: 2900 Tanner Road, North Aurora. If you get lost call 630-907-0110. Reuland Catering will provide another wonderful meal. Beer and wine are available. The cost is $25., all-inclusive. A donation box will be evident for anyone availing themselves of the beer or wine. It will be a great time to meet one another. There will be no speaker that night.

