Aurora, IL

Aurora to Review Proposed New Ward Maps, Public Participation Encouraged

The Voice
The Voice
 3 days ago
WSPY NEWS

No action to be taken after Oswego Fire Protection District recount; trustees could put the tax proposal on the November ballot

The Oswego Fire Protection District won't pursue any further action after a discovery recount on Monday confirmed the results its tax proposal in the June 28th primary election. The measure had 4,149 votes in favor and 4,150 against. Fire Chief John Cornish says members of the district met with Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to examine ballots from several precincts.
OSWEGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Former Ottawa Mayor Spars With Current Mayor Over Downtown Parking Proposal

Ottawa's current mayor and the man he succeeded haven't always seen eye-to-eye. That came to light again at Tuesday's Ottawa City Council meeting. Former Mayor Bob Eschbach spoke during the public comment part of the meeting about concerns with plans to eliminate parking spaces on the east side of Court Street next to the downtown courthouse. He voiced concerns that Mayor Dan Aussem is trying to fast track the project.
OTTAWA, IL
positivelynaperville.com

DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation

In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Jo Fredell Higgins Woodridge book-signing

The signature book-signing and release event for the history of Woodridge Book, published by Arcadia Publishing, at Woodridge Village Hall Saturday, July 30 brings to light the establishment of Woodridge. The chief of police played the bagpipes and the mayor, Gina Cunningham, opened the program with the Color Guard presentation...
WOODRIDGE, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
thechronicle.news

Consideration given to eradicating the Kimball Avenue dam in Elgin. Metropolis working with employed agency and U.S. Military Corps of Engineers – Chicago Tribune

Elgin metropolis officers are hiring an engineering agency to assist Elgin monitor and supply enter on a U.S. Military Corps of Engineers examine analyzing how eradicating dams would have an effect on the river and communities. The U.S. Military Corps of Engineers lately obtained a $250,000 federal grant to complete...
ELGIN, IL
The Voice

Cosmo Club of Aurora host to Race Awareness Night

The Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora will be host to the Race to Fight Diabetes Awareness Night at Sycamore Speedway, Route 64, Maple Park, Saturday, Aug. 6. We invite the community to join us for an exciting evening of competitive dirt track racing, on the Midwest’s finest clay track. Included...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

‘Creating things’ Yvonne Toney’s business in Aurora

Welcoming new businesses and entrepreneurs to Aurora is essential and, frankly, something that should happen routinely. To that end, there’s a bit of soul emerging in the Aurora downtown business district, and it’s brought to us by an inspiring, innovative, black female whose veteran-owned company, The Cotton Seed Creative, is at 64 S. River Street.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Navy League picnic August 9

The Aurora Council Navy League will hold its annual picnic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the lovely home of Kent and Sharon Catich. All are invited. Their address is: 2900 Tanner Road, North Aurora. If you get lost call 630-907-0110. Reuland Catering will provide another wonderful meal. Beer and wine are available. The cost is $25., all-inclusive. A donation box will be evident for anyone availing themselves of the beer or wine. It will be a great time to meet one another. There will be no speaker that night.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Yvonne Toney

‘Creating things’ Yvonne Toney’s business in Aurora. Welcoming new businesses and entrepreneurs to Aurora is essential and, frankly, something that should happen routinely. To that end, there’s a bit of soul emerging in the Aurora downtown business district, and it’s brought to us by an inspiring, innovative, black female whose veteran-owned company, The Cotton Seed Creative, is...
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video

CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

94th Annual Lantz-Stoner reunion Aug. 14

The related Lantz, Eichelberger, Patterson, and Stoner families of Kendall, Kane, Will, and DuPage Counties will hold their 94th annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 14, at Hudson Crossing Park on Harrison Street at the east end of the Oswego U.S. Route 34 bridge in Oswego. The Lantz and Stoner families began...
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Solutions include wisdom in food selection, production

Life in the United States is at a crisis point. For 70 years we have used up and abused U.S. precious soil and water to produce commodities such as corn and soybeans for junk food such as hamburgers and french fries and soda. These destructive practices have made the prices of what passes for food to remain relatively low.
AURORA, IL
