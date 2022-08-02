Experiment with acrylic paint and florals this Saturday at the Art Center

Read on voiceofmuscatine.com
Related
KWQC
Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport teenager has turned his childhood hobby of gardening into a business, all at age 15. He sells his homegrown fruits and vegetables from a produce stand in Davenport, on the corner of Rockingham Road and S. Gayman Avenue, called “Cory’s Garden.”. “I...
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Musser Library welcomes new children’s librarian, Emerson Taylor
You may recognize him from his MPL-TV/Channel 5 program “Mr. Taylor, Songs and Stories,” but now you can see him in person at the Musser Public Library (MPL) & HNI Community Center. Emerson Taylor has joined the library staff as a Children’s Librarian, bringing a sense of fun...
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19
CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
voiceofmuscatine.com
John E. Galewski
John E. Galewski, 81, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Mercy San Juan Medical Center. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the SS. Mary Mathias Catholic Church in Muscatine. The Reverend Chris Weber will be officiating. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Lane Hansen, John Favourite, Matt Hollingsworth, Robbie Rock, Chad Vaughn and Alex Vaughn. Online condolences may be made at.
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
voiceofmuscatine.com
West Liberty receives $100,000 grant to restore condemned building
The city of West Liberty recently received a $100,000 state grant to restore a dilapidated building into brand new apartments and commercial space. The restoration project centers around the condemned building located at 115 E. Third St. in West Liberty. When complete, the revamped building will house an array of businesses in the front of the building, Liberty Public House in the rear, and two apartments upstairs.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
KCRG.com
Chomp to end delivery services in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chomp is terminating its food delivery services in Cedar Rapids on August 15. In a note to restaurants, the locally owned company said its delivery services have been “highly successful” in Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty, but it has not seen the same success in Cedar Rapids.
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
KWQC
Progress and growth continues in downtown Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Bettendorf is continuing to grow, heading into the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The “Downtown Bettendorf Organization” has added eight new businesses, spending more than a quarter of a million dollars on building improvements downtown, and having a record number of people living in the downtown area.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Ripperger promoted to Fire Lieutenant
A third generation firefighter was promoted to Fire Lieutenant by the Muscatine Fire Department on Thursday. Spencer Ripperger, a six-year veteran of the MFD, was officially installed as a Fire Lieutenant during a ceremony at Station One. “I am excited to step into this leadership role,” Ripperger said. “There are...
cbs2iowa.com
Construction of First Avenue/Scott Boulevard roundabout in Iowa City experiencing delays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The construction of the First Avenue and Scott Boulevard roundabout will continue through early September due to various delays associated with the project. The City has been working with the contractor throughout these delays in order to reach completion as quickly as...
ourquadcities.com
Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings
A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
Comments / 0