ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 committee tells Trump-nominated Secret Service watchdog to 'step aside' after reports say it knew about deleted texts long before telling panel

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3wr2_0h1mpN5y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogogr_0h1mpN5y00
A secret service agent is stationed outside the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York.

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

  • The January 6 committee told a Secret Service watchdog to "step aside" on Monday.
  • Lawmakers said Joseph Cuffari failed to notify Congress of deleted Secret Service texts.
  • Recent reports said the DHS Inspector General's office knew about texts before telling Congress.

The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol urged a Secret Service watchdog to stand down on Monday after reports suggested that it knew about deleted text messages long before notifying lawmakers.

In a letter sent by Reps Carolyn Maloney and Bennie Thompson to the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General Joseph Cuffari and reviewed by Insider, the lawmakers accused Cuffari of orchestrating an attempt to "cover up" the text messages and asked him to "step aside" from the investigation.

Maloney and Thompson wrote that the letter came after reports that Cuffari's office knew about the deleted text messages for months earlier than was previously revealed.

The letter said Cuffari, who was nominated to his post by former president Donald Trump, "failed to notify" Congress about the missing texts and "deliberately" chose not to pursue the evidence.

"Removing yourself from this investigation is even more urgent today," the letter said. "In addition, in light of the cascading revelations about your failure to conduct this investigation effectively and communicate truthfully with Congress, 9 our Committees need further information to determine the full scope of potential mismanagement and misconduct in your investigation and to identify further actions Congress may need to take."

The Inspector General's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The Secret Service submitted only one text message to the House January 6 committee investigating the insurrection after a subpoena was issued ordering communications from January 5 and 6.

Cuffari and the Secret Service clashed after it was revealed that Secret Service agents' text messages from those days were deleted. The agency said the texts were deleted as part of a pre-planned agency-wide phone reset and has denied that texts were deleted with malicious intent.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 73

Patrick
2d ago

let's be realistic anyones conversation via text is in one of the many NSA computer banks if it's that paramount retrieve it but no easier to sell the messages wiped clean for a couple news cycles maybe they got the bleach bit info from Hillary Clinton after all it worked for her.

Reply(5)
14
judy van coevering
2d ago

fire everyone involved.... heads need to roll...

Reply
20
Donald Taylor
2d ago

charge him and put him in state prison.

Reply(12)
22
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ivana Trump
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#Ap Photo Julia Nikhinson#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

565K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy