KCTV 5
Heat causes concrete blowout along 116 Highway in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - This intense heat we’ve been experiencing has caused a concrete blowout along a highway in Clinton County. The Clinton County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook of the damage. “TRAFFIC ALERT,” they said, “Both lanes of 116 Highway on the west side...
northwestmoinfo.com
I-35 Resurfacing Project Underway After Wednesday Weather Delay
After a Wednesday weather delay, an I-35 resurfacing project in the Cameron area is underway. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
northwestmoinfo.com
MoDOT Working to Repair Clinton County Highway Damaged in Blowout Due to Heat
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – MoDOT crews are working to repair both lanes of Highway 116 on the west side of the Highway 116 and 69 construction in Clinton County where a concrete blow out occurred due to the heat yesterday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Resurfacing Project Coming to Caldwell County Later This Month
A resurfacing project on Caldwell County Route 13 will begin Monday, August 15. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will resurface Route 13 and add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line. The project should finish in late August. Crews will be...
kchi.com
Primary Election Results For The Area Counties
Primary Results for the Area Counties include the following contested races. The Sullivan County voters cast their ballots in the Missouri Primary. There was one contested race in the county office. For the Republican ballot for Clerk of Circuit Court, Melissa Jo Vandusseldorp won with 492 votes to Seth Oaks...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lane Closure Scheduled For Southbound I-35 At Kearney Aug. 5
Mo-Dot has announced plans to close the right lane of southbound Interstate 35 at mile marker 25 near Kearney for the setup of barriers beginning at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5. This work is part a larger project, which is in partnership with the City of...
2 hospitalized after driver failed to yield to emergency vehicle
DEKALB COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Israel E. Mariano, 18, Independence, was westbound on Grand Avenue in Cameron. The driver failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. The...
kttn.com
Delinquent Tax Sale to be held at courthouse in Trenton
The Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale will be held at the courthouse in Trenton later this month. The Collector-Treasurer’s Office, reports that, as of August 2nd, there are 99 properties to be offered on August 22nd at 10 a.m. Of those properties, 45 are at Leisure Lake, and 35...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Boil Advisory Issued
The Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a Boil Advisory following a water line break. All Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 customers south of Evona and in the entire McFall area including customers inside the City of McFall are under a Boil Advisory until further notice.
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
3 People Killed in Collision with Semi
WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
kchi.com
Bid Accepted For Roof Replacement
Rooves on two CMU Buildings will be replaced. Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works accepted the bid received for placing the rooves on the Electric Warehouse and the Refuse Building on Brunswick Street. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says they received only one bid. Hopper says the bid is approved...
plattecountylandmark.com
Two rollover crashes in Platte County
A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.
Crews clean up mobile home abandoned under Kansas City bridge
Jackson County crews work to clean up a burned and abandoned mobile home left at 23rd Street and Manchester Trafficway in August.
Platte County Sheriff’s Office prepares for controversial FBI CCW information audit
The Platte County Sheriff is getting ready to welcome the FBI to town next week for a routine audit for the system that law enforcement use to track criminal justice information like fingerprints and criminal histories.
kttn.com
Polo man injured after running off road, striking car in post office parking lot
The Highway Patrol reports a Polo man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle running off the road and hitting a car in the post office parking lot in Polo Thursday morning, August 4th. Emergency medical services took the driver of the car, 70-year-old Billy Helton,...
Driver, child hospitalized after I-435 crash in Kansas City
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Kansas City sent a child and an adult to the hospital Friday morning.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Man Injured in Rollover Accident
STANBERRY, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Wednesday evening in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just prior to 8 pm on US 136, 4 miles west of Stanberry as 25-year old Noah Wilmes was westbound. Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
