Orlando, FL

Shooting in downtown Orlando: Security checkpoints begin this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - New safety measures are going into place in downtown Orlando starting Friday night after a shooting that injured seven people on Sunday. The city is installing six security checkpoints surrounding the area where that shooting happened. The checkpoints are already used for major holidays. Officials hope the checkpoints – which will include police, and K-9's – will allow fewer weapons in the area. The checkpoints will be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays going forward.
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced

EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
Orlando police: 1 man killed, 1 man injured in shooting

Fla. — A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Orlando, and investigators have not shared many details. According to the Orlando Police Department, they responded to East San Luis Drive around 9:02 a.m. Thursday after being notified of a shooting. Two men were shot, and one...
Orlando Installing 'Controlled Entry' Checkpoints After Shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando will be adding in 'controlled entry' checkpoints in its downtown area following a shooting on Sunday that injured seven. Mayor Buddy Dyer made the announcement on Monday, saying it would help prevent a similar situation while the checkpoints are in place. Each point...
Buddy Dyer
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
Orlando police looking for crossing guards

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hazel is one of the folks who will be manning the roughly 200 crossings at schools in Orlando. And with classes starting up soon, OPD says they still need help. Tuesday is training day for the people who will be getting your kids to school safely...
Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441

An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
Police: Florida family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a family of five were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Orlando, Florida, home Tuesday afternoon. Update 1:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 3: According to WFTV, investigators released the names and ages of the people who were killed as Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police told WFTV that Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the deaths. Investigators say that the deaths appear to be a result of “a domestic violence-related incident.”
