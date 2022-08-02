ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont begins accepting marijuana retail licenses ahead of legal sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. — We're just 8 weeks away from the scheduled launch of Vermont's recreational marijuana marketplace. As Vermont's Cannabis Control Board continues to accept applications from those seeking retail marijuana licenses, businesses in the area said they are ready to set up shop. The Bern Gallery Smoke Shop...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brattleboro, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Brattleboro, VT
Coronavirus
Local
Vermont Health
Brattleboro, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
City
Brattleboro, VT
WCAX

Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant

Comprising 11- and 12-year-olds from Sharon, Thetford, Tunbridge and Randolph, among other nearby towns, Central Vermont has not lost a game in winning the Vermont state tournament, the Corcoran Tournament and the New England championships. Read the story on VTDigger here: Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Governor primary race 2022: See results

VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
COLCHESTER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dashboard#General Health#Ma
mynbc5.com

Vermont State House primaries 2022: See results

VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Design Review Committee Agenda for 8/10

The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street). The public is invited to attend in person or by using Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09. Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994. Passcode: 125000. You can also call in using your telephone:. 877 853...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
mynbc5.com

Election results: Vermont 2022 primary election day

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermonters took to the polls Tuesday, casting their ballots for several key executive and legislative positions in the state's primary election day. Several big races headline this year's election, including primaries for Vermont's U.S. Senate seat and the state's lone congressional seat. This page has live,...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

‘Protection’ or invasion of person?￼

Why do bystanders in public spaces in Vermont feel it is their right to pull out their cellphones and record a stranger's very private moments? How does this stranger benefit from your intrusive voyeurism?. You may, or may not, be one these members of society who believes that you are...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Scott promotes clean energy by getting a new EV

St. Johnsbury, VT — Governor Phil Scott picked up a new security vehicle in St Johnsbury – a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning – and used the occasion at Twin State Ford to promote EVs as a way to reduce greenhouse gasses. “EVs make a lot of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies this season in a bat found in a Malone home. This, after two rabid gray foxes were encountered in nearby Essex County, in June and July. Health officials remind residents to make sure their pets...
MALONE, NY
ibrattleboro.com

Arts Council Announces 2022 Town Arts Fund Grantees

ACWC is pleased to announce the grantees for this year’s Brattleboro Town Arts Fund (TAF) program. Ten community-focused creative initiatives were selected from a competitive field of proposals received in this third year of the TAF program. “We saw so many amazing proposals this year- projects seeking to build...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

The future of organic dairy farming in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some organic dairy farms in Vermont have a new home after getting dropped by milk producer Horizon. Of the 28 farms in Vermont dropped by Horizon, 11 are selling to Organic Valley, Stonyfield picked up seven, eight decided to stop operating and one is switching to conventional nonorganic farming and one is still determining its course of action.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy