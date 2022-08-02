MIDLAND - USA Softball of Michigan has announced The Class of 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, including an Au Gres resident who will receive an award for Meritorious Service. Mike De Leo of Au Gres, will be among those honored at the induction ceremony on Oct. 1 at The H Hotel in Midland. The USA Softball of Michigan Hall of […]

