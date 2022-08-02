Read on www.arenacindependent.com
Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
Classic rock hitmakers Journey will bring its Freedom Tour to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, August 5, along with special guest Mac Saturn. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.
MIDLAND - USA Softball of Michigan has announced The Class of 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, including an Au Gres resident who will receive an award for Meritorious Service. Mike De Leo of Au Gres, will be among those honored at the induction ceremony on Oct. 1 at The H Hotel in Midland. The USA Softball of Michigan Hall of […]
Health and Wellness The Sterling Area Health Center will host a Health and Wellness Fair on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Deep River Township Hall, 525 E. State St. in Sterling. The event will include vendors, giveaways, face painting, a petting zoo, tie-dye event, and balloon animals. For more information, contact Lori Jacques at ljacques@sterlinghealth.net. […]
A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
STANDISH - North Central Area Credit Union, NCACU, has announced Roland “Ray” Stewart as its new Financial Advisor for NCACU Investment Services, a division of the credit union providing investment, retirement and financial planning services to members through CUSO Financial Services. In his position, Stewart will provide financial advice on investment and insurance strategies for members interested in retirement planning, […]
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...
AU GRES - The Au Gres Cruiser's Car Club held its 28th Annual Rock and Roll Weekend on July 30 and 31. A 13-mile cruise along Lake Huron's shoreline was followed by live entertainment, muffler raps, contests, concessions, and a beer tent. Visitors and participants enjoyed the annual car show on Sunday. The first registered vehicles received dash plaques, and […]
People who use the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County to get onto Lake Huron will need to use other access points starting Monday, Aug. 8 – but for a good reason. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will launch improvements that include repaving the main parking area and adding new parking spaces closer to the […]
BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties has pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge. Jose M. Costilla, 45, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to the lone count he faced, that of knowingly and willingly filing a false tax return for tax year 2018.
A Barryton man told a deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office that an older woman from Union Township threatened to stab him with a knife over money that was possibly stolen. The 19-year-old man said that the 48-year-old woman were talking outside an apartment in the 4000 block...
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
STANDISH-STERLING – Staff, and students at Standish-Sterling Community Schools can look forward to repaved parking lots, a renovated kitchen, roof repairs, and increased security as the new school year begins. Teachers return to school for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and students return the following Tuesday, Aug. 23. Superintendent Darren Kroczaleski stated that the school district completed […]
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office recovered guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, and other personal property as part of an investigation into a string of ongoing thefts in the area. A press release from the MCSO says several suspects were identified -- most of...
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify this person of interest in an alleged theft. If you have info, call 989-779-3366.
