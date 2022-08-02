Read on www.thewhitonline.com
Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Joey Gallo from Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired struggling slugger Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Double-A
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Phillies' Darick Hall batting sixth on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Hall will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. Odubel Herrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hall for 9.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Philadelphia Phillies release struggling shortstop Didi Gregorius
The Philadelphia Phillies released shortstop Didi Gregorius among a flurry of moves Thursday. The 32-year-old veteran is batting .210 with
FOX Sports
Nationals take on the Phillies after Vargas' 4-hit game
Washington Nationals (36-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -236, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs.
Mariners turn to Robbie Ray vs. Angels, try to keep rolling
There will be plenty of storylines when the Los Angeles Angels open a four-game series Friday night against the host
Phillies release SS Gregorius, activate SS Segura from IL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves before the opener of a four-game series against Washington. Philadelphia also activated infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list and right-hander Kyle Gibson from the bereavement list. Right-hander...
MLB Odds: Athletics vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
The Oakland Athletics will finish their three-game series at the ‘Big A’ as they take on the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in Anaheim. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Athletics-Angels prediction and pick. The Athletics defeated the Angels 3-1 on Wednesday....
Dodgers Complete Second Series Sweep of the Season Against the Giants
The Dodgers entered this season without a series sweep against the Giants since 1995. Today, the Dodgers finished their second sweep against the Giants within the past three months with a 5-3 win on Thursday. This one feels a bit more special as the Dodgers have struggled to get wins on the road against their NL West rivals (0-3 entering Tuesday).
Two homers from Jorge Mateo drive O’s past Rangers
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday
MLB roundup: Angels hit 7 home runs, lose 8-7 to A’s
Ramon Laureano drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics survived seven solo home runs by the Los Angeles Angels
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
Phillies top Nationals in rain-shortened contest
Alec Bohm hit a home run and drove in three runs in a rain-shortened game as the host Philadelphia Phillies
Braves top Phillies with six-run fifth inning
Rookie Spencer Strider set a career high with 13 strikeouts and the Atlanta bats erupted for six runs in the
