ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Darick Hall batting sixth on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Hall will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. Odubel Herrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hall for 9.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
FOX Sports

Nationals take on the Phillies after Vargas' 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (36-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -236, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies release SS Gregorius, activate SS Segura from IL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves before the opener of a four-game series against Washington. Philadelphia also activated infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list and right-hander Kyle Gibson from the bereavement list. Right-hander...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Sandy Alcántara
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Alec Bohm
FOX Sports

Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#National League East#The New York Mets#The New York Yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy