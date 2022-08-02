Bank of Burlington opens after receiving final approvals

Read on www.mynbc5.com
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
WCAX
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks
“They are a very affordable source of housing that receives very little in ongoing public investment to maintain that affordability,” said Josh Hanford, Vermont’s commissioner of housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks.
North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners
Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
mynbc5.com
Company places $58M bid for Jay Peak Resort
JAY, Vt. — Jay Peak Resort has an interested buyer. Court paperwork filed in Florida shows that Pacific Group Resorts has placed an initial bid of $58M for the resort. The Utah-based company owns several ski resorts, including New Hampshire’s Ragged Mountain. Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver of...
mychamplainvalley.com
Scott promotes clean energy by getting a new EV
St. Johnsbury, VT — Governor Phil Scott picked up a new security vehicle in St Johnsbury – a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning – and used the occasion at Twin State Ford to promote EVs as a way to reduce greenhouse gasses. “EVs make a lot of...
mynbc5.com
Local police departments starting to see increase in staffing
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some local police departments have started to see an increase in staffing. The Burlington Police Department is actively trying to hire more officers, as staffing shortages have negatively impacted response times and other daily operations. Recently, the department has needed additional support from outside agencies. BPD...
Addison Independent
Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
New Burlington High School Expected to Cost $190 Million
In three months, Burlington voters will head to the polls and likely vote on a nine-figure bond for a new high school and technical center. This week, Burlington School District officials released the estimated cost for the project — just over $190 million. The estimate includes roughly $138.7 million...
montpelierbridge.org
Mail Delays Caused by Post Office Policies, Staff Shortages
Things are not going well at the local post office. Montpelier residents have experienced long mail delivery delays in the six months since a regional manager directed Vermont post offices to prioritize packages over first class mail. Delays caused by this policy, part of a national attempt to cut costs, have been exacerbated by extreme staffing shortages throughout the region. In addition, there have been at least five changes in leadership at Montpelier’s post office since August 2020, and postage rates increased in July.
montpelierbridge.org
Three New Leaders in Barre City Bring Fresh Perspective
When it comes to infrastructure, transportation, and housing, the three new leaders who have come on the job this year in Barre see similarity to the challenges facing local governments across the country and specifically in the communities of the central Vermont region. They note that cooperation and collaboration with nearby communities and the organizations that serve them is essential in planning for the future.
Addison Independent
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
mynbc5.com
August declared agri-tourism month in Vermont
PLAINFIELD, Vt. — To kick off the beginning of agri-tourism month in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott stopped by Greenfield Highland Farm in Plainfield. Soon, others will also get to enjoy the farm for themselves. “Agri-tourism is the chance to see working lands, how they raise the animals sustainably, improve...
Burlington Police union spars with prosecutor
The Burlington Police Officer Association is questioning Chittenden County State Attorney Sarah George‘s track record as a prosecutor.
Barton Chronicle
Hard to buy or rent in Orleans County
NORTH TROY — Megan Gaylor thought when she and her husband, Kevin, closed on their home in North Troy last fall, the hardest part of their home search was over. However, life changes and a hot real estate market have thrown them into a tough housing search once again.
willistonobserver.com
Subs, suits and sweets for Finney Crossing
A Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop is set to open at Finney Crossing by the end of the month. Observer photo by Karson Petty. Three new businesses set to open next to L.L. Bean. Jersey Mike’s Subs, Men’s Wearhouse and Crumbl Cookies will be opening in the Finney Crossing building anchored by L.L. Bean over the next several months.
Myer's Bagels to Move Café to Shelburne Road in South Burlington
Myer's Bagels has been heating up Truck Stop with its Friday night wood-fired pizzas all summer long. Now, Burlington's popular Montréal-style bagel bakery will move to make room for more pies, more bagels and more customer seating. This fall, the Myer's team will shift café and retail operations from...
mynbc5.com
Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
Bolt Mobility Is MIA, Leaving Its E-Scooters To Litter Cities
Olympian Usain Bolt’s eponymous e-scooter rental company Bolt Mobility has abruptly halted service in various cities, leaving its rentals to litter streets across the nation. Article continues below advertisement. What happened to Bolt and—as many cities are beginning to wonder—what’s going to happen to the e-scooters and e-bikes left...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Leadership Institute welcomes newest alumni to its professional network
The Snelling Center for Government(link is external) celebrated the graduation of the following students of the Vermont Leadership Institute(link is external) at ceremonies at Basin Harbor in Vergennes in early June:. Heather Allin, Lebanon, Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living; Nicolas Anzalone, St Johnsbury, The Achievement Network; Gaston Bathalon,...
