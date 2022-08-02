The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public's help Wednesday in locating a 41-year-old man who was last seen in Lancaster and is said to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder order.Mathew Alexander Mauro was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on the 42900 block of Cherbourg Lane, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Mauro has blue eyes, black short hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, has a neck tattoo that says "Natalia" and a possible destination of 60th Street and Godde Hill Road, Serna saidAnyone with information about Mauro or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO