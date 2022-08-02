Deputy’s dash cam captures car crash on NB US-41 bridge in Charlotte County

Read on www.winknews.com
WINKNEWS.com
New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral
New bodycam footage has been released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the...
10NEWS
FHP: 3 injured following crash involving semi, car on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A major crash involving a semi-truck and a car in Sarasota clogged up part of southbound Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three people were rushed to the hospital. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday on I-75 just before Exit 207 at...
Longboat Observer
Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
WINKNEWS.com
Prolific Collier County burglary suspect faces more charges, 44 in total
One of Collier County’s most prolific burglary suspects faces more charges after detectives say they found evidence from his storage unit linking him to a break-in at a Naples car wash last year. Anatoly Kutsar, 40, has been in the Collier County jail since his arrest on Sept. 21,...
Collier deputies respond to road rage shooting in Naples
One person was shot during a road rage incident near the intersection of Livingston and Radio Rd. Tuesday night.
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect wanted after robbing Gold Rush Arcade in Fort Myers
SWFL Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect accused of taking a large amount of money from Gold Rush Arcade on Cypress Lake Drive on Aug. 4. According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect passed a note to the cashier demanding money and then fled the business on foot. The incident...
WINKNEWS.com
Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral
One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
Drunk Florida man arrested for starting fight with police officer
Police in Southwest Florida arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly tried to start a fight with a police officer while drunk.
WINKNEWS.com
Man wanted after theft of mangoes from private property in Fort Myers
Southwest Florida Crime Stopper is looking for a man who was caught on video stealing mangoes from a tree on July 23. The man went onto private property and stole mangoes off of a tree. The property is located on Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers. If you have any...
WINKNEWS.com
Family members accused of stealing from woman on day of husband’s funeral
A woman is devastated after she says her family members stole from her on the same day of her late husband’s viewing. The thieves are accused of taking over $200,000 worth of belongings. A surveillance video shows three family members walking up a set of stairs before getting away...
Narcotics lab discovered in Fort Myers apartment
Deputies arrested Javier Vargas after detectives found a narcotics lab in his apartment on Park Meadows Drive.
WINKNEWS.com
Police search for 2 accused of vandalizing Charlotte Harbor Event Center with spray paint
The Punta Gorda Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in the above photos regarding vandalism at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. According to police, the suspects could be seen on video spray painting the word “BENT” on the walls of the building on Tuesday night. Police...
snntv.com
Sarasota bicyclist dies after hit by SUV
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A 59-year-old Sarasota man has died from the injuries he sustained in a crash, while he was stopped on his bike. It happened Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven...
WINKNEWS.com
South Fort Myers man arrested, accused of making drugs in his apartment
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say had a narcotics lab in his apartment. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Javier Vargas after Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers received tips from concerned neighbors. The sheriff’s office says inside Vargas’ apartment on the 1600 block of Park Meadows Drive in...
classiccountry1045.com
DCSO Seeking Woman “Warrant Wednesday”
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is requesting any information you may have on the whereabouts of Dalya VanFleet on two (2) active Warrants for a combined six (6) Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. Please call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
Grand jury returns indictment in 1990 murder of Sharon Gill
A grand jury indictment was returned for the 1990 murder of Sharon Gill in Charlotte County. Roland T. Davis Sr. is charged with one count of first-degree murder.
WINKNEWS.com
Report: Battery of man in wheelchair happened after calling teens n-word
Two teens arrested by Lee County deputies on Monday for allegedly hitting a man in a wheelchair in North Fort Myers said the man was calling them derogatory terms, according to the arrest report. The incident happened outside of Farmer Jack’s at 2249 Laurel Lane and led to the arrest...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases
The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Dog days of summer
Suspicious incident: A man called police to report that someone had thrown a drink at his vehicle. Although he did not see the libation lobber, he believed it was someone from a specific address. Police spoke with a third party who stated the subject apartment is the home of his girlfriend and her roommate, and that he was aware of an ongoing dispute over parking between the complainant and his girlfriend. The man said he arrived at the apartment to take care of his girlfriend’s dog, and that nobody was home at the time of the alleged incident. Officers noted that the man was nervous when speaking to them. A doorbell camera at a nearby residence was inoperable and no video evidence of the incident was available. The case is related to a previous incident on the day prior, when the complainant reported other liquids and other items being left on the vehicle.
