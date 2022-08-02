ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Rochester man charged with murder for Genesee St. shooting

By Panagiotis Argitis
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third Rochester man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Genesee Street in June of 2021.

Willie Shipmon, 28, was arraigned on an indictment warrant and charged with murder in the second degree as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to police records, he is the third city resident charged with the death of 22-year-old Brandon McClary. Authorities say McClary was standing on the corner of Genesee Street in June last year when several people armed with handguns walked up and shot him.

Murder charge for Rochester man in Genesee Street shooting

Since then, investigators have also charged 21-year-old Troy Jones and 20-year-old Dayvon Dunbar for their involvement in the murder.

Rochester police have yet to specify whether there are more suspects related to the incident.

