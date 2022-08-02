ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought

(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel

NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
NAPA, CA
KCRA.com

Pricey Napa policy summit raises concerns for social media accountability groups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers and tech industry advocates will begin meeting Thursday night at an upscale resort in Napa for a summit that has sparked scrutiny from groups supporting proposals that would hold social media and tech companies accountable. Tech advocates and a group of lawmakers are...
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Avelo to start flights between Palm Springs, Sonoma County this fall

Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport this fall will add a desert destination to the markets it services. On Nov. 11, Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop flights between the Santa Rosa facility and Palm Springs, airport officials said Aug. 4. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Mondays, starting with a $29 introductory one-way fare.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area leads state in latest water conservation numbers

(BCN) — The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Land deals advance Solano County’s biomanufacturing hub plans

Developers have closed three large land deals, and another has obtained city of Vacaville approval for an office and commercial biomanufacturing plant, just 21 months after the city and Solano Community College jointly announced formation of the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit corporation tasked with promoting expansion of biomanufacturing in Vacaville.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

East Bay city to sell former college campus satellite for $1.6 million

BRENTWOOD — A prime Brentwood property, formerly home to a Los Medanos Community College satellite campus, will be sold to a private medical services group. The City Council unanimously approved the sale to Sand Creek Orthopedics and Associates, a subsidiary of Golden State Orthopedics and Spine, for $1.6 million. Earlier this year, the city declared the site as surplus property and sought to repurpose the building for private development.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans

OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
FOSTER CITY, CA
Canyon News

Governor Newsom Declares State Of Emergency

SACRAMENTO—On Monday, August 1, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding Monkey Pox in the Sacramento area to reduce risks and standing with the LGBTQ community. “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact...
CALIFORNIA STATE

