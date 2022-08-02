Read on www.northbaybiz.com
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
Report on Bay Area’s racial-economic divide finds some Black residents living in persistent poverty
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the...
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
oaklandside.org
Oakland youth fought for the vote in 2020, and won. Now they’re being told to wait
Since the 2020 passage of Measure QQ, a ballot measure that lowered the voting age for Oakland school board races to 16, youth leaders in Oakland have been working to raise awareness amongst their peers with the expectation of exercising that privilege this November. It turns out, they’ll need to...
Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought
(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
KTVU FOX 2
Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel
NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
KCRA.com
Pricey Napa policy summit raises concerns for social media accountability groups
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers and tech industry advocates will begin meeting Thursday night at an upscale resort in Napa for a summit that has sparked scrutiny from groups supporting proposals that would hold social media and tech companies accountable. Tech advocates and a group of lawmakers are...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Avelo to start flights between Palm Springs, Sonoma County this fall
Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport this fall will add a desert destination to the markets it services. On Nov. 11, Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop flights between the Santa Rosa facility and Palm Springs, airport officials said Aug. 4. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Mondays, starting with a $29 introductory one-way fare.
Bay Area leads state in latest water conservation numbers
(BCN) — The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to […]
New name for law school founded by racist San Franciscan
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The board of a San Francisco law school founded by a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans is recommending that it change its name to the College of the Law San Francisco. The board of directors for UC Hastings College of...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton resident, Concord principal Fey picked to lead Amador Valley High School
The Pleasanton school board recently announced that Jonathan Fey, a local resident who has worked in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District, will be the new principal for Amador Valley High School. The trustees welcomed Fey at their July 28 meeting, where he took some time to thank the board...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Land deals advance Solano County’s biomanufacturing hub plans
Developers have closed three large land deals, and another has obtained city of Vacaville approval for an office and commercial biomanufacturing plant, just 21 months after the city and Solano Community College jointly announced formation of the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit corporation tasked with promoting expansion of biomanufacturing in Vacaville.
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
Silicon Valley
East Bay city to sell former college campus satellite for $1.6 million
BRENTWOOD — A prime Brentwood property, formerly home to a Los Medanos Community College satellite campus, will be sold to a private medical services group. The City Council unanimously approved the sale to Sand Creek Orthopedics and Associates, a subsidiary of Golden State Orthopedics and Spine, for $1.6 million. Earlier this year, the city declared the site as surplus property and sought to repurpose the building for private development.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans
OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
Canyon News
Governor Newsom Declares State Of Emergency
SACRAMENTO—On Monday, August 1, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding Monkey Pox in the Sacramento area to reduce risks and standing with the LGBTQ community. “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact...
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
