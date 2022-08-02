The sound of the surf. The smell of the ocean. The fresh coastal breezes. You don’t have to travel halfway around the world to get off the grid. The Lodge at Bodega Bay offers a place to restore, rejuvenate and reconnect with those you love—whether it’s for a romantic getaway or to spend time with the family. Originally purchased in 1972 by the Alden family, it was once a small motor lodge perched on a bluff. In recent months, it’s been transformed and rebranded to The Lodge at Bodega Bay and the resort is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A part of Woodside Hotel Group, it’s a remote and elegant lodge, surrounded with Monterey Cypress trees with 83 guest rooms, along a rugged coastline with ocean views. “The Lodge invites guests to disconnect from the stresses of day-to-day life, while reconnecting with their mind, body and spirit,” says Andrea Murray, managing director. “Everything we offer—from the fresh, seasonal ingredients in our cuisine to our unique wellness programming—allows our guests to experience life in-tune with nature.”

BODEGA BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO