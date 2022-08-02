ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes

The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
marinmommies.com

Marin Weekend Family Fun for August 5–7

The Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa is open daily from noon to 11 pm. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Experience a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lake Shasta feels effects of the historic drought

Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Get free entry to these U.S. National Parks in the Bay Area

(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecurrent-online.com

California Governor Announces a State of Emergency for Monkey Pox

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has proclaimed a state of emergency for monkeypox in order to support increased vaccination efforts as cases continue to spread throughout the state. The move comes days after a top health official stated that authorities were still debating whether a state declaration was necessary...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Crime Trends in South San Francisco

Thieves are getting more brazen working during the day while neighbors are outside, whether it is stealing catalytic converters, randomly going through parked cars, or attempting to enter a residence – we all need to be more aware of those in our neighborhood. SSFPD will host a virtual Town Hall Monday on this issue – details HERE.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA

