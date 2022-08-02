Read on www.northbaybiz.com
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
SFist
COVID Cases In This Summer's BA.5 Surge Most Concentrated In San Francisco's Southern Neighborhoods
According to data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH), Bayview/Hunters Point continued to be a hot spot of COVID infection — and re-infection — in this summer's surge, and the highest concentrations of cases were in the southern part of the city overall. By the...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. Santa Clara County began administering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, giving eligible residents another vaccine option to protect themselves from COVID-19. The two-dose vaccine, which federal regulators approved last month...
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
Marin, Contra Costa counties affected by drought rules
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes
The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
marinmommies.com
Marin Weekend Family Fun for August 5–7
The Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa is open daily from noon to 11 pm. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Experience a...
KTVU FOX 2
Lake Shasta feels effects of the historic drought
Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
Get free entry to these U.S. National Parks in the Bay Area
(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
thecurrent-online.com
California Governor Announces a State of Emergency for Monkey Pox
Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has proclaimed a state of emergency for monkeypox in order to support increased vaccination efforts as cases continue to spread throughout the state. The move comes days after a top health official stated that authorities were still debating whether a state declaration was necessary...
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartment
According to a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition study, 91 percent of counties across the country’s minimum-wage employees cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment. No state, county, or metropolitan region allows a worker making minimum wage to affordably rent a typical two-bedroom apartment.
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
Wildfire breaks out in Lake County; evacuation order lifted
The evacuation order amid safety concerns over the Ogulin Fire burning in Clearlake, California has been lifted.
everythingsouthcity.com
Crime Trends in South San Francisco
Thieves are getting more brazen working during the day while neighbors are outside, whether it is stealing catalytic converters, randomly going through parked cars, or attempting to enter a residence – we all need to be more aware of those in our neighborhood. SSFPD will host a virtual Town Hall Monday on this issue – details HERE.
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
