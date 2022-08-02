Read on www.northbaybiz.com
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth up to $270 million, an economist testified Friday to a jury trying to determine if Jones should have to pay punitive damages to the family of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. The same jury ordered Jones to pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis $4.1 million in compensation for defamation. Jurors began considering additional punitive damages Friday as a separate issue. The parents want to punish Jones for a decade of pushing false hoax claims that they say led to a decade of trauma and abuse from the Infowars host’s followers. Bernard Pettingill, who was hired by the plaintiffs to study Jones’ net worth, said records show that Jones withdrew $62 million for himself in 2021, when default judgments were issued in lawsuits against him. “That number represents, in my opinion, a value of a net worth,” Pettingill said. “He’s got money put in a bank account somewhere.”
UK court bars parents from moving comatose boy to hospice
LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Friday rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to allow them to move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment. The parents quickly asked the Court of Appeal in London for permission to appeal the ruling, prolonging the legal battle over the care of Archie Battersbee. The 12-year-old has been in a coma since early April and doctors believe he is brain dead. “All our wishes as a family have been denied by the authorities,″ his mother, Hollie Dance, said as the family sought permission to appeal. “We are broken, but we are keeping going, because we love Archie and refuse to give up on him.” Archie’s care has been the subject of weeks of legal arguments as his parents sought to force the Royal London Hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments as doctors argued there was no chance of recovery and he should be allowed to die.
