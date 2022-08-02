Read on www.northbaybiz.com
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
Bank of America refuses to cash $900 cashier's check from 1988
The cashier's check was originally made out to the San Francisco woman more than 34 years ago.
sonomasun.com
Swiss Hotel is ‘Small Business of the Year’
State Senator Bill Dodd has named Sonoma’s Swiss Hotel, the family-owned Plaza restaurant and hotel that has been serving guests from around world for nearly a century, the Sonoma County Small Business of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. “When it comes to Sonoma businesses, the Swiss Hotel...
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
Bay Area Batmobile buyer bows out of scheduled interview with ABC7 News I-Team
Anagnostou's attorney, Majeed Samara, told ABC7 News he was concerned about discussing evidence during a criminal investigation and that his client has been getting harassing phone calls and texts, some threatening.
Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought
(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
sfrichmondreview.com
Tentative Agreement on Street Use Reached Between SI and Outer Sunset Farmers Market
The fate of the Outer Sunset Farmers Market held in front of St. Ignatius Preparatory High School (SI) every Sunday is looking brighter after District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar helped to work out a deal. Although nothing is in writing as of yet, Mar is hoping a Memorandum Of Understanding...
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
Get free entry to these U.S. National Parks in the Bay Area
(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Pet Owners Scramble to Find Appointments Amid Veterinarian Shortage
An unprecedented shortage in veterinary care is forcing many people to go to extraordinary lengths to get emergency treatment. Kathleen Stafford said Winnie, her 2-year-old French Bulldog nearly died when an afternoon of dog play led to a spinal injury, requiring emergency surgery. “You never think something like this dire...
PETS・
KTVU FOX 2
Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel
NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
eastcountytoday.net
WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More
We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County vineyard worker management prep course graduates 1st class
Leadership Academy class of 2022 Helmer Cruz, Tri-Valley Vineyard Management, 29 years of experience Agustin Santiago, Medlock Ames, 22 years Dante Ruano, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management, 37 years Fabian Garcia, Vino Farms, four years Victor Gomez, Lynmar Estate, 10 years Felipe Hernandez, Atlas Vineyard Management, seven years Luis Guillermo Velasquez, Dutton Ranch, 10 years Gustavo Rico Alverez, Seghesio Family Vineyards, 21 years Jose Arreguin, Bevill Vineyard Management, 28 years Jose Cervantes, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard, 27 years Juan Alcanara, Skipstone Ranch, 14 years Leonei Avina Zavala, Sanchietti Farming, 15 years Leonei Campos Alvarez, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards, 15 years Rafael Magana, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, 15 years Ricardo Corona, Munselle Vineyards, 25 years.
thecurrent-online.com
California Governor Announces a State of Emergency for Monkey Pox
Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has proclaimed a state of emergency for monkeypox in order to support increased vaccination efforts as cases continue to spread throughout the state. The move comes days after a top health official stated that authorities were still debating whether a state declaration was necessary...
Why the next two months are crucial for wildfires in the SF Bay Area
The worst of the 2022 wildfire season in the San Francisco Bay Area is likely still at least a month away with the fire risk expected to reach its height in September and October.
The Flight Deal
Southwest: San Jose / Oakland, California – Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). $177. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
