ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sonomasun.com

Swiss Hotel is ‘Small Business of the Year’

State Senator Bill Dodd has named Sonoma’s Swiss Hotel, the family-owned Plaza restaurant and hotel that has been serving guests from around world for nearly a century, the Sonoma County Small Business of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. “When it comes to Sonoma businesses, the Swiss Hotel...
SONOMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Local
California Business
City
Petaluma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Rohnert Park, CA
Business
KRON4 News

Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought

(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Industries#Labor Market#Commuting#Business Industry#Linus Business#Artizen Inc#Next One Staffing
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Get free entry to these U.S. National Parks in the Bay Area

(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Pet Owners Scramble to Find Appointments Amid Veterinarian Shortage

An unprecedented shortage in veterinary care is forcing many people to go to extraordinary lengths to get emergency treatment. Kathleen Stafford said Winnie, her 2-year-old French Bulldog nearly died when an afternoon of dog play led to a spinal injury, requiring emergency surgery. “You never think something like this dire...
PETS
KTVU FOX 2

Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel

NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
NAPA, CA
Eater

A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert

George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
RESTAURANTS
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More

We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County vineyard worker management prep course graduates 1st class

Leadership Academy class of 2022 Helmer Cruz, Tri-Valley Vineyard Management, 29 years of experience Agustin Santiago, Medlock Ames, 22 years Dante Ruano, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management, 37 years Fabian Garcia, Vino Farms, four years Victor Gomez, Lynmar Estate, 10 years Felipe Hernandez, Atlas Vineyard Management, seven years Luis Guillermo Velasquez, Dutton Ranch, 10 years Gustavo Rico Alverez, Seghesio Family Vineyards, 21 years Jose Arreguin, Bevill Vineyard Management, 28 years Jose Cervantes, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard, 27 years Juan Alcanara, Skipstone Ranch, 14 years Leonei Avina Zavala, Sanchietti Farming, 15 years Leonei Campos Alvarez, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards, 15 years Rafael Magana, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, 15 years Ricardo Corona, Munselle Vineyards, 25 years.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
thecurrent-online.com

California Governor Announces a State of Emergency for Monkey Pox

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has proclaimed a state of emergency for monkeypox in order to support increased vaccination efforts as cases continue to spread throughout the state. The move comes days after a top health official stated that authorities were still debating whether a state declaration was necessary...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy