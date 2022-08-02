ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Former WV elementary teacher sentenced to 10 years for abuse of special needs student

By Rachel Pellegrino, Bailey Brautigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A former teacher accused of abusing a special needs child at Holz Elementary in Charleston has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In late May of 2022, 67-year-old Nancy Boggs, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of battery. These charges include Boggs hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by the hair, slapping a student on the face, slapping a student on the shoulder, driving a student’s head into a desk, and jerking a chair out from under a student.

Boggs was arrested in connection to a criminal investigation stemming from a case of alleged abuse reported from Holz Elementary in September of 2021. In mid-November 2021, the parents of a special needs student at Holz Elementary filed a lawsuit against Boggs and Kanawha County Board of Education stemming from the alleged abuse.

Boggs was charged with 23 counts of Battery and 1 count of Verbal Abuse of a Noncommunicative Child, police say.

Boggs was released on bond on November 23, and she was restricted to home confinement pending her trial. In March 2022, her trial was continued to June 27 so that Boggs could have a medical evaluation.

